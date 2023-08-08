OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Travis Jankowski had a go-ahead RBI groundout in the eighth and Leody Taveras followed with a sacrifice fly, and the Texas Rangers won their season-best seventh straight game by beating the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Monday night.
Texas tied it in the seventh when Nathaniel Lowe reached on an error by pitcher Kirby Snead while covering first and trying to catch a throw from first baseman Tyler Soderstrom, allowing Jankowski to score. He came through again the next inning facing Dany Jiménez (0-1).
Zack Gelof hit a two-run double in the third and Nick Allen also doubled home a run that inning for the A's, coming off two impressive wins over the San Francisco Giants during the weekend Bay Bridge Series.
Mitch Garver hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth for Texas, which topped its six-game winning streak from July 14-19.
The Rangers won this one without clearing the fences. They had hit multiple home runs in six straight games to begin August — 17 total — to match the longest such streak in franchise history.
Josh Sborz (5-4) relieved Rangers starter Dane Dunning and pitched the seventh inning for the win then Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the eighth before Will Smith finished for his 21st save.
Dunning retired the first seven A's in order then walked Tony Kemp in the third ahead of Nick Allen's RBI double.
Rangers shortstop Corey Seager returned to the lineup after being held out Sunday. He came off the injured list last week with a thumb injury.