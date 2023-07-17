American League

East Division

W-L GB

Tampa Bay 60-37 —

Baltimore 57-36 1

Toronto 53-41 5.5

Boston 51-44 8

NY Yankees 50-45 9

Central Division

W-L GB

Minnesota 48-47 —

Cleveland 46-48 1.5

Detroit 42-51 5

Chi. White Sox 40-55 8

Kansas City 27-68 21

West Division

W-L GB

Texas 56-39 —

Houston 52-42 3.5

Seattle 47-46 8

LA Angels 47-48 9

Oakland 25-71 31.5

National League

East Division

W-L GB

Atlanta 61-31 —

Miami 53-43 10

Philadelphia 51-42 10.5

NY Mets 43-50 18.5

Washington 38-56 24

Central Division

W-L GB

Milwaukee 52-42 —

Cincinnati 50-44 2

Chicago Cubs 43-50 8.5

Pittsburgh 41-53 11

St. Louis 41-53 11

West Division

W-L GB

LA Dodgers 54-39 —

San Francisco 52-41 2

Arizona 52-42 2.5

San Diego 44-50 10.5

Colorado 36-58 18.5

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 2, Cincinnati 2, suspended in eighth inning

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5

Detroit 3, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y Yankees 3, 10 innings

Boston 7, Oakland 0

Seattle 7, Minnesota 6

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia  

Cleveland at Pittsburgh 

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore  

San Diego at Toronto  

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets  

San Francisco at Cincinnati  

Arizona at Atlanta 

Miami at St. Louis  

Tampa Bay at Texas  

Washington at Chicago Cubs 

Detroit at Kansas City  

Houston at Colorado  

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels 

Boston at Oakland  

Minnesota at Seattle  

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 2:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 6:07 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

