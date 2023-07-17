American League
East Division
W-L GB
Tampa Bay 60-37 —
Baltimore 57-36 1
Toronto 53-41 5.5
Boston 51-44 8
NY Yankees 50-45 9
Central Division
W-L GB
Minnesota 48-47 —
Cleveland 46-48 1.5
Detroit 42-51 5
Chi. White Sox 40-55 8
Kansas City 27-68 21
West Division
W-L GB
Texas 56-39 —
Houston 52-42 3.5
Seattle 47-46 8
LA Angels 47-48 9
Oakland 25-71 31.5
National League
East Division
W-L GB
Atlanta 61-31 —
Miami 53-43 10
Philadelphia 51-42 10.5
NY Mets 43-50 18.5
Washington 38-56 24
Central Division
W-L GB
Milwaukee 52-42 —
Cincinnati 50-44 2
Chicago Cubs 43-50 8.5
Pittsburgh 41-53 11
St. Louis 41-53 11
West Division
W-L GB
LA Dodgers 54-39 —
San Francisco 52-41 2
Arizona 52-42 2.5
San Diego 44-50 10.5
Colorado 36-58 18.5
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 11, Pittsburgh 0
San Francisco 2, Cincinnati 2, suspended in eighth inning
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Texas 3, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5
Detroit 3, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 4, N.Y Yankees 3, 10 innings
Boston 7, Oakland 0
Seattle 7, Minnesota 6
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia
Cleveland at Pittsburgh
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore
San Diego at Toronto
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets
San Francisco at Cincinnati
Arizona at Atlanta
Miami at St. Louis
Tampa Bay at Texas
Washington at Chicago Cubs
Detroit at Kansas City
Houston at Colorado
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels
Boston at Oakland
Minnesota at Seattle
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-5) at Baltimore (Kremer 10-4), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Gray 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 3-8) at St. Louis (TBD), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Bielak 4-5) at Colorado (Gomber 8-7), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Bello 7-5) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6), 2:37 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-2) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 6:07 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 6-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-7), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 5-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-6), 6:20 p.m.
Washington (Williams 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-5) at Seattle (Castillo 6-7), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 12:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.