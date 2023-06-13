American League
East Division
W-L GB
Tampa Bay 48-21 —
Baltimore 42-24 4.5
NY Yankees 38-29 9
Toronto 37-31 10.5
Boston 33-34 14
Central Division
W-L GB
Minnesota 33-33 —
Cleveland 31-34 1.5
Chicago White Sox 29-38 4.5
Detroit 27-37 5
Kansas City 18-48 15
West Division
W-L GB
Texas 41-24 —
Houston 37-29 4.5
LA Angels 37-31 5.5
Seattle 32-33 9
Oakland 18-50 24. 5
National League
East Division
W-L GB
Atlanta 40-26 —
Miami 37-30 4.5
Philadelphia 33-33 7
NY Mets 31-35 9
Washington 26-38 13
Central Division
W-L GB
Pittsburgh 34-30 —
Milwaukee 34-32 1
Cincinnati 32-35 3.5
Chicago Cubs 28-37 6.5
St. Louis 27-40 8.5
West Division
W-L GB
Arizona 40-26 —
LA Dodgers 37-29 3
San Francisco 34-32 6
San Diego 31-34 8.5
Colorado 28-40 13
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6, 12 innings
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Seattle 8, Miami 1
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 3
Philadelphia 10, Arizona 9
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 11, Toronto 6
Colorado at Boston
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
Milwaukee at Minnesota
San Francisco at St. Louis
L.A. Angels at Texas
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati at Kansas City
Washington at Houston
Cleveland at San Diego
Miami at Seattle
Tampa Bay at Oakland
Philadelphia at Arizona
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers
Wednesday’s Games
1st Game: Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
2nd Game: Atlanta (Smith-Shawver 0-0) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-3)
Milwaukee (Rea 3-3) at Minnesota (Ober 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7), 12:15 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 6-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Boston (Whitlock 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5) at Texas (Heaney 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Hill 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lively 3-4) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-1) at San Diego (Wacha 6-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 3-1) at Seattle (Castillo 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-0) at Oakland (Medina 1-5), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 8-3), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m