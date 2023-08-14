American League
East Division
W-L GB
Baltimore 73-45 —
Tampa Bay 71-49 3
Toronto 66-54 8
Boston 62-56 11
NY Yankees 60-58 13
Central Division
W-L GB
Minnesota 62-58 —
Cleveland 57-62 4.5
Detroit 53-65 8
Chi. White Sox 47-72 14.5
Kansas City 38-81 23.5
West Division
W-L GB
Texas 70-48 —
Houston 68-51 2.5
Seattle 63-54 7
LA Angels 59-60 11.5
Oakland 33-85 37
National League
East Division
W-L GB
Atlanta 75-42 —
Philadelphia 65-54 11
Miami 62-57 15
NY Mets 53-65 22.5
Washington 53-66 23
Central Division
W-L GB
Milwaukee 65-54 —
Chicago Cubs 61-57 3.5
Cincinnati 62-58 3.5
Pittsburgh 53-65 11.5
St. Louis 52-66 12.5
West Division
W-L GB
LA Dodgers 71-46 —
San Francisco 63-55 8.5
Arizona 59-59 12.5
San Diego 56-62 15.5
Colorado 45-73 26.5
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
N.Y. Yankees 9, Miami 4
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 13, Minnesota 2
Washington 8, Oakland 2
Chicago Cubs 6, Toronto 2
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Boston 5, Detroit 2
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 8
San Diego 10, Arizona 5
Seattle 9, Baltimore 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Texas 2, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
1st Game: Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3
2nd Game: Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5
Detroit 6, Boston 2
Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Washington 3, Oakland 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3
Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Arizona 3, San Diego 0
Texas 9, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1
Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0
Washington 8, Oakland 7
1st Game: Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2
2nd Game: Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings
Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1
Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3
Arizona 5, San Diego 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
Monday’s Games
Houston at Miami
Pittsburgh at NY Mets
NY Yankees at Atlanta
Oakland at St. Louis
LA Angels at Texas
Seattle at Kansas City
Arizona at Colorado
Baltimore at San Diego
Tampa Bay at San Francisco
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland (Allen 5-5) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 6-7), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 8-2) at Miami (Cueto 0-3), 5:40 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at Washington (Gray 7-9), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 6:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Falter 0-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-7) at Atlanta (Elder 8-4), 6:20 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 2-4) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Tarnok 1-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-0), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-8) at Texas (Montgomery 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-13), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-7) at San Diego (Wacha 8-2), 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 2-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at NY Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 5:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
NY Yankees at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
LA Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.