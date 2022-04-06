American League
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0), 8:38 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
———
National League
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 3:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:08 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 3:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.