Indians 10, Tigers 5
DETROIT (AP) — Franmil Reyes homered and drove in three, and the Cleveland Indians beat Detroit for a club-record 18th consecutive time, topping the Tigers 10-5 on Friday night.
The Indians' previous longest winning streak against one opponent was a 17-game run against the Baltimore Orioles in 1954.
Aaron Civale (2-2) improved to 3-0 in four career starts against the Tigers, allowing four runs, eight hits and a walk in six innings.
Ivan Nova (1-1) allowed eight runs, five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings for Detroit.
The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second on Reyes' drive over the Indians bullpen and onto the second level of shrubs behind the left-center field fence. The homer was estimated at 462 feet.
Willi Castro's sacrifice fly made it 2-1 in the bottom of the inning, and Detroit went ahead on Niko Goodrum's two-run homer in the third. Victor Reyes followed with a triple, but Civale retired the next three batters to get out of the inning.
Reds 8, Pirates 1
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker had his first career two homer game and Sonny Gray continued his torrid strikeout pace as the Cincinnati Reds broke open a close contest with five runs in the last two innings for an 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Nick Castellanos added a three-run homer off Chris Stratton to cap Cincinnati's four-run seventh.
Gray (4-1) struck out 10, raising his season total to 45, a franchise record for a pitcher's first five appearances. Luis Castillo set the previous mark of 41 in 2019.
Gray allowed five hits and one run – Bryan Reynolds' first homer and run batted in of the season – with one walk in 6 2-3 innings.
Blue Jays 12, Rays 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto's six home runs, Bo Bichette connected for the fourth straight game and the Blue Jays kept knocking balls out of their new Buffalo park, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 12-4 Friday night.
Along with their seven homers in a 14-11 loss to Miami on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field, Toronto became the fourth team in major league history to hit at least six homers in back-to-back games. The Blue Jays joined the Dodgers (1996), Angels (2003) and Washington (2012).
Randal Grichuk hit a tying homer in the sixth, Bichette added a three-run drive and Hernández connected to cap the five-run inning that made it 8-4.
Rowdy Tellez and Cavan Biggio also homered for the Blue Jays. In three games so far at the home of their Triple-A affiliate, they have scored 25 of their 28 runs on long balls, including 22 of their last 23.
The Buffalo park is a little tighter down the lines than Rogers Centre in Toronto. On the American side, it's 325 feet to the corners, 371 to left-center, 367 to right-center and 404 to straightaway center field.
Orioles 6, Nationals 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles successfully finished what they started, beating the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Friday in a game suspended five days earlier because of a tarp malfunction at another ballpark.
Baltimore led 5-2 in the top of the sixth Sunday at Nationals Park when rain halted play. The grounds crew failed to get a tangled-up tarp out in time to prevent the infield from becoming an unplayable quagmire that could not be dried.
The game resumed Friday at Camden Yards with the Nationals serving as the home team prior to the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore.