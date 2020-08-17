Blue Jays 7, Orioles 2
BALTIMORE (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Randal Grichuk homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Monday night.
Cavan Biggio also went deep for the Blue Jays and finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Ryu (2-1) struck out three and walked none. The left-hander permitted only one runner past second base and yielded just one extra-base hit to a team that came in ranked second in the majors with a .467 slugging percentage.
Signed in December to an $80 million, four-year contract, Ryu got off to a shaky start with Toronto in July before showing the form he displayed as a star with the Dodgers. He’s given up a total of two runs in his last three starts after allowing eight runs over nine innings in his first two outings.
The Blue Jays took control with a four-run third against Alex Cobb (1-2). Three infield hits produced a run before Grichuk delivered a three-run drive over the center-field wall. It was his third home run of the season, all in the last four games.
Cardinals 3, Cubs 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Miller hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday in the opener of an unusual five-game series between the NL Central rivals.
The game was tied at 1 when St. Louis loaded the bases with none out in the seventh against Kyle Hendricks. After Dylan Carlson bounced into a forceout at home, Hendricks (3-2) was replaced by Rowan Wick.
Miller then hit a liner toward the gap in left-center. Center fielder Albert Almora Jr. made a leaping try, but it landed out of his reach on the warning track. Tyler O’Neill and Matt Carpenter scored before Carlson was thrown out at the plate.
Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless inning for the win in the doubleheader opener. Andrew Miller got three outs for his second save.
St. Louis improved to 3-1 since it returned Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak derailed their season, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization. The Cardinals were supposed to host the Cubs from Aug. 7-9, but that series was postponed — leading to the five-game set that includes two doubleheaders and two “home” games for St. Louis at Wrigley Field.
Ian Happ homered for Chicago in its fourth straight loss. Hendricks was charged with three runs and three hits.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched 3 2/3 innings of three-hit ball in his first start for St. Louis. He signed an $8 million, two-year contract with the Cards in December.
Hendricks retired his first seven batters before Dexter Fowler hit a drive to right in the third for his second homer.
The Cubs wasted a prime scoring opportunity when Happ struck out on three pitches and David Bote grounded out in the first, leaving the bases loaded. But Happ bounced back with a leadoff drive to left in the fourth for his fourth homer.
Happ was a late addition to the Game 1 lineup after right fielder Steven Souza Jr. was scratched with right hamstring tightness.
Nats 2B Luis Garcia 1st player born in 2000s to hit homer
ATLANTA (AP) — Luis Garcia of the Washington Nationals became the first player born in the 2000s to hit a homer in the big leagues.
The 20-year-old second baseman made history with a two-run shot into the right-field seats off Atlanta’s Touki Toussaint in the second inning.
The youngest player in the majors, Garcia was born on May 16, 2000. He was called up by the Nationals on Friday after Starlin Castro went on the injured list with a broken right wrist.