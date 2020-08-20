Indians 2, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Unbeaten Shane Bieber racked up 11 more strikeouts and the Cleveland Indians blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.
The right-hander allowed six hits and walked none in six innings, throwing 99 pitches. Bieber (5-0) has struck out a major league-best 65 in 40 2/3 innings, an average of 14.4 per nine innings.
Oliver Perez, Nick Wittgren, James Karinchak and Brad Hand finished the shutout. Hand recorded his seventh save in as many opportunities.
The Indians finished their road trip 6-0. They also swept three games in Detroit last weekend.
Red Sox 7, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi allowed five hits over seven innings, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland homered and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 Thursday to extend the Orioles’ losing streak to a season-high five games.
It was the second straight victory for Boston following a nine-game skid. Though the Red Sox are 10 games under .500 and in the AL East cellar, Seattle now owns the worst record in the American League.
Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the third inning and added an RBI single in the ninth before Moreland connected with two on against Miguel Castro.
Pat Valaikia homered for the Orioles, who dropped under .500 (12-13) for the first time in nearly two weeks.
Coming off an awful performance against the Yankees (5 1/3 IP, 8 ER), Eovaldi (2-2) was dominant in his longest outing since Aug. 4, 2018. The right-hander struck out six, walked one and allowed only one extra-base hit — Valaika’s homer leading off the seventh.
Both of Eovaldi’s wins this year are against the Orioles, the other coming on opening day.
Twins 7, Brewers 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos pitched one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Thursday night.
Ryan Jeffers drove in a run with a single in his first major league at-bat, going 2 for 3 with a hit by pitch and catching Berríos to help the Twins improve to 7-1-1 in series this season.
Justin Smoak homered for the Brewers in the seventh off Tyler Duffey, but Cruz responded with his ninth homer and 24th and 25th RBIs of the season in the bottom of the inning for the Twins.
Jorge Polanco delivered a two-run double in a three-run eighth to finish off the Brewers, who failed for the sixth time this season to raise their record above the .500 mark.
Padres hit slams in 4 straight
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres have hit grand slams in four straight games, the only team in big league history to accomplish the feat. Eric Hosmer extended the streak when he connected Thursday night against Texas.
All four slams have come against the Rangers — Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers and Manny Machado did it earlier this week.
The Padres next take aim on Lance McCullers when he starts for the Astros at Petco Park. Houston has won eight in a row.
Dodgers 6, Mariners 1
SEATTLE (AP) — Clayton Kershaw struck out a season-high 11 in seven strong innings, Cody Bellinger homered for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-1 on Thursday.
Kershaw moved past Don Drysdale and into second place on the Dodgers’ all-time strikeout list. It came on his fifth strikeout of the game when he got Shed Long Jr. swinging leading off the fifth inning. Kershaw now has 2,493 and trails only Don Sutton in franchise history. Sutton has 2,696.
Kershaw (3-1) struck out the side in the fifth and got Sam Haggerty leading off the sixth. He closed out his dominant afternoon by fanning Long and Braden Bishop. It was a second straight dominant performance for the lefty, after he allowed one run and one hit in his last start against the Angels.
Seattle managed just four hits off Kershaw and the only run came on Kyle Seager’s solo home run in the fourth inning. Haggerty’s double and singles by Kyle Lewis and Austin Nola were the only other hits allowed by Kershaw.
White Sox 5, Tigers 0
CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 5-0 Thursday to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.
Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.
The White Sox hadn’t swept a four-game set against the Tigers since Sept. 1-4, 2005, the year of their only World Series title since the 1917 season.
Anderson hit a solo homer off reliever Tyler Alexander to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fourth. The shortstop had eight hits and seven RBIs in the series.
Free-falling Detroit (9-14) dropped its ninth straight. At 15-11, Chicago moved as many as four games over .500 for the first time since April 29 of the 2017 season.