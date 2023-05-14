Yordan Alvarez had two hits and two RBIs and Yainer Diaz homered to lift the visiting Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.
Houston won for the fourth time in five games while sending Chicago to its fourth loss in the past five.
Four Astros combined on 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save in seven chances. Chas McCormick made a diving catch of a Tim Anderson line drive in center to end the game.
Dodgers 4, Padres 0
Mookie Betts hit a two-run home run and Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance over the visiting San Diego Padres with a 4-0 victory Sunday.
Rookie Miguel Vargas had a two-run double for the Dodgers to finish off a three-game sweep that was their 11th consecutive regular-season series victory over the Padres. Los Angeles has gone 28-6 against San Diego in that stretch.
Rockies 4, Phillies 0
Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings to boost the Colorado Rockies to a 4-0 win Sunday over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies
Freeland struck out eight Phillies and allowed four hits and one walk
Aaron Nola battled to give the Philadelphia seven innings of work, allowing four earned runs on six hits.
Arizona 2, Giants 1
Christian Walker scored from first base on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s walk-off double as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Sunday in Phoenix
Walker drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth from Tyler Rogers (0-3) and Gurriel followed with a double into the left-field corner to easily score the winning run.