Yordan Alvarez had two hits and two RBIs and Yainer Diaz homered to lift the visiting Houston Astros to a 4-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.
Houston won for the fourth time in five games while sending Chicago to its fourth loss in the past five.
Four Astros combined on 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save in seven chances. Chas McCormick made a diving catch of a Tim Anderson line drive in center to end the game.
Dodgers 4, Padres 0
Mookie Betts hit a two-run home run and Tony Gonsolin pitched five scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their dominance over the visiting San Diego Padres with a 4-0 victory Sunday.
Rookie Miguel Vargas had a two-run double for the Dodgers to finish off a three-game sweep that was their 11th consecutive regular-season series victory over the Padres. Los Angeles has gone 28-6 against San Diego in that stretch.
Rockies 4, Phillies 0
Kyle Freeland pitched six scoreless innings to boost the Colorado Rockies to a 4-0 win Sunday over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies
Freeland struck out eight Phillies and allowed four hits and one walk
Aaron Nola battled to give the Philadelphia seven innings of work, allowing four earned runs on six hits.
Arizona 2, Giants 1
Christian Walker scored from first base on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s walk-off double as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Sunday in Phoenix
Walker drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth from Tyler Rogers (0-3) and Gurriel followed with a double into the left-field corner to easily score the winning run.
Mets 8, Nationals 2
Mark Canha had two run-producing hits in the New York Mets' eight-run fifth inning as the visitors won 8-2 to forge a split of Sunday's results against the Washington Nationals.
Canha finished 3-for-4 as the Mets won for just the fifth time in their last 15 games. They've won two of three in the series, which wraps up Monday.
Mets starter Max Scherzer (3-2), who hadn't pitched since May 3 because of neck spasms, held the Nationals to one run in five innings. He allowed two hits, walked two and struck out six.
Earlier Sunday, CJ Abrams hit a solo home run to break a seventh-inning tie and lift the Washington Nationals to a 3-2 victory against the visiting New York Mets in the resumption of a suspended game from Saturday.
It was the third homer of the season for Abrams, who put Washington ahead earlier with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning.
Rays 8, Yankees 7
Taylor Walls hit a go-ahead grand slam in the fifth inning Sunday as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the host New York Yankees 8-7 afternoon to gain a split of their four-game series.
The Rays won four of the first seven meetings in the 13-game season series and exited the Bronx with an eight-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. The rivals will not meet again until July 31.
Guardians 4, Angels 3
Josh Naylor crushed a three-run tiebreaking homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to lead the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-3 victory and series sweep against the Los Angeles Angels.
Naylor's blast, a 360-foot shot into an 18-mph wind, came off the third pitch from Angels closer Carlos Estevez, who appeared distracted by a pitch timer violation on his first pitch. It gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead.
Pirates 4, Orioles 0
Mitch Keller had a career-high 13 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings Sunday to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-0 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles.
Keller (5-1) scattered four singles and didn't walk a batter as an encore to his last start when the right-hander threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout against the Colorado Rockies in a 2-0 win. Those two outings represent the Pirates' only two victories in their past 13 games.
Blue Jays 6, Braves 5
Danny Jansen hit a two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth Sunday afternoon to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the visiting Atlanta Braves 6-5.
The Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in the series.
Atlanta's losing streak reached four despite a two-run homer by Ozzie Albies and solo shots by Ronald Acuna Jr. and Kevin Pillar.
Twins 16, Cubs 3
Trevor Larnach and Joey Gallo both homered to highlight a seven-run third inning and the Minnesota Twins pounded out a season-high 18 hits in a 16-3 win over the Chicago Cubs in the rubber game of three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Michael A. Taylor homered, Kyle Farmer went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs and Nick Gordon had two doubles and two RBIs and two runs scored for Minnesota which won its sixth home series in seven tries this season.
Tigers 5, Mariners 3
Javier Baez drove in two runs as the host Detroit Tigers salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon
Riley Greene had three hits and scored a run for Detroit, which was outscored 14-2 in the first two games of the series. Jason Foley (1-1) picked up the win with an inning of scoreless relief. Alex Lange walked two batters in the ninth but survived for his seventh save.
Marlins 3, Reds 1
Garrett Cooper came off the injured list and lined a go-ahead, opposite-field, RBI double in the seventh inning to lead the host Miami Marlins to a 3-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon.
Miami was also led by Bryan De La Cruz, who went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI. The Marlins got four scoreless innings of relief pitching as Tanner Scott (3-1) earned the victory, and Dylan Floro picked up his second save.
Brewers 9, Royals 6
Brice Turang's three-run homer capped a seven-run third inning as the Milwaukee Brewers erased an early deficit for 9-6 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Sunday to complete the three-game sweep
The Brewers capitalized on three walks and two errors in the decisive third. Tyrone Taylor and Joey Wiemer opened with consecutive walks and hot-hitting Christian Yelich followed with an RBI single, plating Taylor and sending Wiemer to third