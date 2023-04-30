Matt Carpenter capped a three-run bottom of the eighth with a two-out, two-run double to short center off the glove of a diving Mike Yastrzemski to give the San Diego Padres a come-from-behind 6-4 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a sweep of the two-game series played in Mexico City.
Juan Soto opened the Padres game-winning rally by drawing the game’s only walk from Giants reliever Tyler Rogers. After Xander Bogaerts followed with a single, the Giants brought in closer Camilo Doval, who was greeted by a game-tying single by Jake Cronenworth.
Doval then struck out Nelson Cruz before Carpenter lofted a high fly to short center. Yastrzemski charged from his deep position and made a head-first dive. But the ball bounced off his glove as he landed hard on the artificial turf of Estadio Alfredo Helu Harp. As the ball rolled toward left field, Bogaerts and Cronenworth scored. Yastrzemski left the game with an apparent leg injury.
Luis Garcia (1-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the Padres to earn the win. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 10th save. Padres pitchers retired 18 of the last 21 Giants they faced. Tyler Rogers (0-2) took the loss.
Solo homers by LaMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger helped the Giants forge a 4-0 lead against Padres’ right-handed starter Yu Darvish in the first four innings.
Athletics 5, Reds 4
Esteury Ruiz singled home Jace Peterson with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Oakland Athletics past the visiting Cincinnati Reds 5-4 and salvage the finale of the three-game weekend series.
Ruiz got the chance to be the hero only after an umpire review overturned a hit-by-pitch ruling earlier in the at-bat against Reds closer Alexis Diaz on a very blustery afternoon.
Dodgers 6, Cardinals 3
David Peralta drove in two runs as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Jayson Heyward reached base three times and scored twice for the Dodgers, who drew eight walks in the game.
Dodgers starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (1-3) allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in winning his first decision with Los Angeles. Evan Phillips closed out the ninth inning to earn his third save.
Nationals 7, Pirates 2
Josiah Gray pitched six strong innings and the host Washington Nationals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Sunday in a game whose start was delayed two hours and 26 minutes by rain.
Joey Meneses had four hits and Victor Robles had two hits and drove in two runs for Washington, which had lost three straight games. The Nationals pounded out 15 hits with each player in the lineup getting at least one.
White Sox 12, Rays 9
Andrew Vaughn’s walk-off three-run homer capped a seven-run ninth inning as the Chicago White Sox snapped their majors-worst 10-game losing streak with a 12-9 win over the visiting Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Down 9-5 heading into the ninth against reliever Jalen Beeks (0-2), Chicago gradually trimmed the lead and eventually tied it on Adam Haseley’s RBI single before Vaughn rocked a 2-2 curve off Garrett Cleavinger deep to left for the comeback victory.
Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez was 4-for-5 and Haseley went 4-for-5 with three runs, an RBI and a walk to account for eight hits in the team’s 18-hit attack — 15 of them singles. Yasmani Grandal added a home run.
Chicago began its rally in the ninth with RBIs via Jake Burger’s double, Oscar Colas’ sacrifice fly, Elvis Andrus’ single before Haseley’s game-tying single and Vaughn’s blast.
Aaron Bummer (1-1) allowed two runs in the ninth but won for the first time this season.
Rockies 12, Diamondbacks 4
Austin Gomber logged six strong innings and C.J. Cron finished a triple shy of the cycle as the Colorado Rockies defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-4 in Denver on Sunday afternoon to prevent being swept in a three-game series.
Gomber (2-4) surrendered just one run on three hits while walking two and fanning four to notch his second straight victory. Cron led the offensive charge by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs.
Twins 8, Royals 4
Sonny Gray pitched six strong innings and Byron Buxton blasted a three-run homer as the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday in Minneapolis.
Nick Gordon and Christian Vazquez each had two RBIs for Minnesota, which took three of four from the Royals and have won six of its last eight games overall. The Twins held a commanding 8-0 lead after sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in the third inning.
Mariners 10, Blue Jays 8
Cal Raleigh hit his second two-run home run of the game in the 10th inning and the visiting Seattle Mariners came back to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Sunday afternoon.
Raleigh hit his fifth homer of the season and third of the series with one out in the 10th against Zach Pop (1-1). It also scored automatic runner Eugenio Suarez.
Angels 3, Brewers 0
Shohei Ohtani and Jake Lamb homered and Jose Suarez and four relievers combined on a three-hitter as the visiting Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep with a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.
Suarez (1-1), who entered with a 10.26 ERA, held the Brewers to two hits through five innings, striking out six and walking three. Chris Devenski, Chase Silseth and Matt Moore each followed with a scoreless inning. Carlos Estevez finished with a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six opportunities.
Orioles 5, Tigers 3
Adam Frazier and Jorge Mateo hit solo home runs and the visiting Baltimore Orioles continued their dominance of the Detroit Tigers with a 5-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.
Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice, scored a run and knocked in a run for the Orioles, who have defeated Detroit in six of seven meetings this season. Austin Voth (1-1) pitched two innings of scoreless relief and was credited with the win. Yennier Cano got the last four outs for his second save.
Jake Rogers hit a two-run homer for the Tigers.
Baltimore starter Kyle Bradish gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Detroit starter Spencer Turnbull gave up three runs (two earned) and five hits in four innings.
Red Sox 7, Guardians 1
Chris Sale pitched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball and Alex Verdugo had three RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 7-1 win over the visiting Cleveland Guardians in the finale of a three-game series on a soggy Sunday afternoon.
Sale struck out five and surrendered just three hits in the outing. He recorded an out in the seventh inning for the first time since Aug. 8, 2019.
The Orioles opened the scoring in the second inning. Austin Hays drew a leadoff walk and Gunnar Henderson reached on an error. Turnbull (1-4) retired the next two batters before Ryan O’Hearn smacked a single, driving home Hays.
Marlins 4, Cubs 3
Luis Arraez drove in two runs, including the winning run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, and the Miami Marlins completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Chicago Cubs with a 4-3 victory on Sunday.
Chicago’s Keegan Thompson (1-1) opened the eighth with a walk to Jon Berti (two hits), who went to third on Jesus Sanchez’s single and scored on Arraez’s long fly ball to break a 3-3 tie. Arraez, the majors’ leading hitter at .438, also delivered a run-scoring single in the third for the Marlins, who have won four straight.