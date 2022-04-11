DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Monday night.
Baez sent a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier that scored Austin Meadows, bringing home two players who are part of a new-look team that is hoping to contend.
Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth and Gregory Soto closed the game for Detroit's first save of the season.
Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
Boston led by multiple runs in each of its first three games against the New York Yankees, but didn't win until Sunday when Bobby Dalbec hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the sixth inning
The Tigers were behind by two-plus runs in all three games against the Chicago White Sox, and rallied only in the opener on Báez RBI single in the ninth that scored Matthews in their Detroit debut.
Orioles 2, Brewers 0
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and the Baltimore Orioles won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore's ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren't a factor in this game, though.
Mullins, whose 30-30 campaign was one of the few bright spots in a 110-loss season for the Orioles last year, singled with the bases loaded in the second.
Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener for the Orioles since 1990, allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two. Mike Baumann (1-0) pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief, followed by Dillon Tate and Cionel Pérez. Jorge López worked a hitless ninth for the save.
Adrian Houser (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three. Two of those walks came in the second to load the bases before Mullins' two-out hit.
The Orioles faced Milwaukee in a home opener for the first time since 1995, when the Brewers were in the American League. This was the first time Milwaukee played at Baltimore in any game since 2003.