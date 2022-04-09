ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Francisco Mejía homered and drove in three runs, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat Baltimore 5-3 Saturday for their 14th straight win over the Orioles.
The two-time defending AL East champions improved to 20-1 against the Orioles since the start of the 2021, and the 14-game winning streak that began last July is the longest against a single opponent in Rays history.
Mejía’s pinch-hit, eighth-inning sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run in Tampa Bay’s 2-1 season-opening victory over the Orioles on Friday. He started at catcher Saturday, delivering a RBI single in the second and a two-run homer off Jordan Lyles (0-1) in the third.
Wander Franco, hitless after singling three times in the opener, finished a three-run second inning with a hard-hit sacrifice fly for Tampa Bay, which has outscored Baltimore 157-75 in the past 21 games between the teams.
Reliever Josh Fleming (1-0) inherited a three-run lead and worked 3 1/3 scoreless innings, while allowing three hits and striking out five. Andrew Kittredge yielded a run-scoring double to Jorge Mateo in the ninth before getting the save.
White Sox 5, Tigers 2DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Cease remained unbeaten in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer that led the Chicago White Sox over the Tigers 5-2 Saturday.
Cease (1-0) allowed one run and two hits in five-plus innings with eight strikeouts and three walks. He is 9-0 against the Tigers.
Cease went 6-1 in his final 11 starts of last season, and manager Tony La Russa sees a carryover.
Cease’s take on his first start this season was a little bit different. He relied upon his slider more than usual.
Aaron Bummer gave up singles to Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Schoop starting the ninth, then struck out Eric Haase, Spencer Torkelson and pinch-hitter Dustin Garneau for his first save.
Chicago’s A.J. Pollock left because of right hamstring tightness after he singled leading off the third and took a wide turn at first. Pollock is off to a 4-for-7 start since he was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 1 for closer Craig Kimbrel.
Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run single with two outs in the first. José Abreu had two hits and scored twice for the White Sox, who rebounded from a 5-3 opening-day defeat.
Mariners 4, Twins 3MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted the Seattle Mariners over the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Saturday.
Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in eighth against Andrés Muñoz (1-0), who got his first big league decision since 2019 with San Diego.
Julio Rodríguez, a 21-year-old rookie, doubled opening the ninth off Tyler Duffey (0-1) for his first major league hit. He scored on a double by Adam Frazier, who came around on France’s single.
Diego Castillo struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save, and the Mariners opened the season with back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019.
Yankees 4, Red Sox 2NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton became the first player to homer against Boston in six straight games, hitting a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the sixth inning that gave the New York Yankees a 4-2 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.
Anthony Rizzo homered for the second straight day to start New York’s comeback from an early deficit, a tying two-run drive in the fourth.
Luis Severino made his first start for the Yankees since the 2019 AL Championship Series as the Yankees improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.
Stanton broke a 2-2 tie when he drove an 0-1 slider from Nick Pivetta (0-1) into the first row of the left field bleachers, a 437-foot drive over Boston’s bullpen. Stanton and Rizzo became the first players in Yankees history to homer together in both of a season’s first two games.
Stanton’s streak of six straight games with home runs against the Red Sox includes a drive in last year’s AL wild card game, a 6-2 Yankees loss.
Royals 1, Guardians 0KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prized rookie Bobby Witt Jr. made an eye-popping play at third base to nail a runner at the plate in the top of the 10th inning, then Adalberto Mondesi’s RBI single in the bottom half lifted the Kansas City Royals over the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Saturday.
With a runner at third and one out in the Cleveland 10th, Oscar Mercado hit a hard grounder down the line that looked like it might break the scoreless tie.
But the 21-year-old Witt, the top-rated prospect in the majors, skidded to his knees to the snare the ball. All in one motion, he made an off-balance throw home to catcher Salvador Perez, who tagged out Owen Miller.
Kyle Isabel began the bottom half as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on a single by Hunter Dozier. Mondesi followed with his single to center off Emmanuel Clase (0-1).
Collin Snider (1-0) pitched one inning in his major league debut. The Royals improved to 2-0 with their second win over the Guardians.
Phillies 4, Athletics 2
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Gibson struck out 10 and tossed two-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.
Nick Castellanos hit his first home run for the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins and Jean Segura hit back-to-back homers to support Gibson. Gibson (1-0) threw a tidy 82 pitches and walked none in his fourth-career double-digit strikeout game.
Jose Alvarado gave up Stephen Piscotty’s RBI single in the eighth to make it 4-1. Corey Knebel allowed Jed Lowrie’s RBI single in the ninth and issued the first walk by a Phillies pitcher this season. Knebel still picked up his first save.
That’s a 2-0 start for the Phillies.
Braves 2, Reds 1ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.
Atlanta won its second straight following an opening-day loss, moving over .500 at 2-1. Last year, the Braves didn’t have a winning record until they were 57-56 on Aug. 8. They sprinted to their first title since 1995, capped by a six-game Series victory over the Houston Astros.
Wright (1-0) struck out six and walked one. He retired 10 consecutive batters before walking Tommy Pham to open the seventh.
A.J. Minter got three straight outs, Darren O’Day pitched a perfect eighth and Will Smith got the save, allowing Tommy Pham’s two-out walk and Joey Votto’s RBI single before Photo of Aristides Aquino popped out.
Newly closer Kenley Jansen gave up three runs on Friday night while throwing 30 pitches in the ninth inning of a 7-6 win.
Mets 6, Nationals 0WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Alonso twirled his bat when his first career grand slam broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning, then put his index fingers to his mouth as if hushing the crowd after celebrating with teammates near the plate, propelling the New York Mets to a 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.
Chris Bassitt cruised through six innings in his Mets debut, and New York won its third straight to open Buck Showalter’s tenure as manager. The Mets have outscored Washington 17-4 and go for a series sweep Sunday.
About 48 hours removed from getting his lower lip bloodied by a pitch — part of a string of Mets who have been plunked during the season’s first three games, leading to a benches-clearing interruption Friday — Alonso sent a 91 mph fastball from Joan Adon (0-1) over the fence in left on a 2-1 count.