Sitaniel Wimbley poses for a photo at her office, the headquarters for NAMI Mississippi in Ridgeland, Miss., on July 11. As director of the Mississippi chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Wimbley is working to strengthen connections between mental health programs and people skeptical of their services. The work takes on a renewed urgency after the federal government launched the United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline on July 16.