Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22), the 2022 WNBA MVP, holds up the WNBA Championship trophy after her team won Game 4 of a WNBA basketball final series against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. The game secured the Las Vegas Aces the 2022 WNBA Championship. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt