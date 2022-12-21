MINEOLA —
I love Baylor. I love everything about Baylor. I love the people there. I love the recruits, the coaches. It is a big family environment. I feel like Baylor is a place that will make me a better athlete and will also make me a better person.
"This feels amazing, but I can't take all the credit. I have to give my thanks to God, my family, my friends and all the poepl who have ever pushed me to this point because it hasn't been easy. There have been some down days but you just have to push through it. It is nice to have people in your life like that who can help you out.
Career statistics at Mineola: 7,426 yards, 89 touchdowns, 817 carries; 72 receptions for 1,199 yards and 16 touchdowns; 36 completions for 540 yards and seven touchdowns; 10 two-point conversions, four blocked kicks, 15 interceptions and six pick sixs. 111 total touchdowns.
"When colleges and coaches to recruit players they already know you can play the game. They already know he's a good player. The things they want to know is what kind of character have, what type of work ethic, how committed. they already know In 20 years of coaching, Dawson was the easiest one to sell to the college recruiters. He checks all of those boxes. He is high-character, he's committed, he makes all the extra workouts, he's always there. No issues in the classroom, great support system with mom and dad at home. All of those things make him the special player that he is, has been for us and will continue to be.
The way he competes, regardless of the situtation.
High School: Four-year varsity player at Mineola High School … Closed his high school career with 7,414 rushing yards in 45 games played … Averaged 274.4 yard per game in his senior campaign – 3,184 on the ground, 479 passing and 109 receiving in total for the year … Named Offensive Co-MVP for 2022 District 5-3A Football All-District Honors … Led Mineola to the Area round of the Texas 3A Division I playoffs … District first-team selection his junior and sophomore years at running back and defensive back his sophomore year … Offensive Newcomer of the Year for District 8-3A … Qualified to the regional track meet his junior year in three different events: 110-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump … Owns a DCTF three-star rating … Chose Baylor over Arkansas and Texas Tech, among others.