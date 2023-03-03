PROSPER — The Mineola Yellowjackets are one win away from going to the state tournament.
Mineola rallied from a halftime deficit to score a 55-45 win over Whitesboro on Friday in a Class 3A Region II Tournament semifinal at Prosper High School.
The Yellowjackets (25-9) will play either Ponder or Hooks in the regional championship, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at PHS. The winner advances to the state tournament next week in San Antonio.
The Bearcats end their season at 17-14.
Dawson Pendergrass hit for 19 points and TJ Moreland added 17 as the Yellowjackets pulled away in the fourth quarter.
After trailing 21-14 at halftime, Mineola surged in the third quarter, outscoring the Bearcats 16-8 to take a 30-29 lead heading into the final period.
The ‘Jackets won the final period, 25-16.
Others scoring for Mineola were Braydon Alley (11), Xzavien Lipscomb (4), Isaiah Gardner (2) and Brekeilyn Martin (2).
The Yellowjackets took the lead for good early in the fourth quarter as Lipscomb drained a 3-pointer for a 33-31 advantage
Whitesboro pulled within 39-38 at the four-minute mark, but Pendergrass had another clutch bucket, followed by a basket by Alley for a 43-38 lead.
Once again the Bearcats pulled close, 45-43, but Alley came through with a three-point play for a ‘Jacket lead of 48-43.
Moreland was stellar at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, hitting 10 of 10 from the charity stripe.