EAST LANSING, Mich. — While the Michigan State community grapples with the tragedy of Monday night's mass shooting, the Spartans' athletic department is also doing its best to navigate a difficult time.
In the immediate aftermath of the shootings that claimed the lives of three students and injured five others who were all in critical condition as of midday Tuesday, Michigan State's campus has been shut down, with only essential personnel reporting for the rest of the week and classes not set to resume until Monday.
That means all athletics have been postponed, as well, through at least Friday, athletic director Alan Haller confirmed.
That includes a home men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday against Minnesota, as well as the women's basketball game slated for Wednesday at Purdue, in addition to Wednesday's home men's tennis match versus Drake. The women's basketball team would normally have left for Purdue by Tuesday afternoon, but that trip has been called off, Haller said.
As of late Tuesday morning, there was no update on the scheduled men's basketball game at Michigan on Saturday night.
Haller emphasized that athletic competition is secondary at the moment, and the health and well-being of all students and the Michigan State community remain the priority.
The Big Ten issued a statement early Tuesday afternoon offering its support for Michigan State.
"The Big Ten Conference has been in consistent contact with campus leaders at Michigan State University throughout last night and this morning," the statement read. "The entire conference is holding the Spartan community close to our hearts as we all try to comprehend these senseless acts of violence.
"We send our deepest condolences to the families who are grieving the tragic loss of their loved ones, and we are praying for complete recovery for those who were injured and remain at Sparrow Hospital.
"As we await more information, the conference will continue to support Michigan State University and its community in every way possible in their efforts to heal."
There was no indication when a decision would be announced about games beyond Friday or when postponed games would be rescheduled.
Former Michigan State players and coaches took to social media on Tuesday to offer support for the university, including football coach Mark Dantonio, who took to Twitter.
"Devastated and shocked at the tragic event that occurred last night at MSU, the place and community my family still calls home," Dantonio posted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all Spartans. #SpartansStrong #SpartansWill"
"My heart breaks for the entire Michigan State community ... grieving alongside all my fellow Spartans. #SpartanStrong" former quarterback and current Minnesota Viking Kirk Cousins said.
Basketball legend and Lansing native Earvin Magic Johnson posted late Monday night.
"Cookie & I are devastated to hear about the news of a shooting on Michigan State's campus. We are praying for the victims, their families, students, faculty, employees & administration," Johnson said on Twitter. "This is such a tragic situation & our hearts go out to the MSU community, all of Lansing and East Lansing!"