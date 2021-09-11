To commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the 155th Air Refueling Wing of Lincoln, Neb., flies a KC-135 Stratotanker, center, alongside three F-16 Fighting Falcons flown by the 114th Fighter Wing of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, over Memorial Stadium during the playing of the national anthem before Buffalo plays against Nebraska in an NCAA college football game, Saturday in Lincoln, Neb.