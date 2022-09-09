MESQUITE — It is not the way the Lions hoped to be playing entering district as Tyler dropped its final non-league game of the season on Friday, a 37-6 decision to Mesquite Horn at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
Tyler falls to 0-3 while the Jaguars improve to 3-0. The series between the Lions and Horn is now tied 7-7.
The Lions open District 7-5A Division I action on Friday, Sept. 16 as they host North Mesquite at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is 7 p.m.
Horn has another non-district game as the Jaguars play at Arlington the same night.
Titus Muse Jr. led the Jags with 185 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 28 carries.
The Lions were hurt with two fumbles lost, an interception (a 45-yard interception return by Amarion Atwood in the first portion of the second half) and a blocked punt. Another punt went for minus 1.
Tyler was held to 62 total yards (26 rushing, 36 passing) as the Horn pass rush harassed QBs Tyler Jones (2-7-0, minus 6 passing, minus 35 rushing) and JaBralyn Williams (9-15-1, 36 passing, minus 14 rushing).
Zach Williams made a couple of big plays for the Lions, blocking a field goal attempt for the second consecutive week and running down Muse who appeared to have an easy TD run, catching the running back at the five.
The hustle by Williams led to the Lions stopping the Jags four plays from the five.
On fourth down, Ja'Davion Lacy sacked QB Raheem Beck for a two-yard loss.
The Jags broke out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
After stopping Horn four plays, the Lions forced a punt. However a blindside block moved Tyler to the three. Three negative plays resulting in punter Jones preparing to kick. The punt was blocked but bounded out to the 14.
A play later, Muse bulled his way up the middle into the end zone. Alec Hernandez made the PAT and the Jaguars led 7-0 at 7:38 of the first.
Special teams was not special for the Lions again as a hold set Tyler up at its own seven. Two plays later, Jones was tackled in the end zone for a safety as Horn led 9-0 at 7:09.
The Jags then got the ball on their own 30. The Lions made the stop but on third down a personal foul was called moving the all to the 47.
Two plays later, Raheem Beck found a wide-open Derik Jackson for a 49-yard TD reception. Hernandez' PAT made it 16-0 at 4:54 of the first.
The Lions got on the board on the next possession, going 66 yardss in five plays, topped off by a 43-yard end around TD by Montrell Wade. The PAT try was blocked and Tyler trailed 16-6 with 2:13 showing in the first.
The score stayed that way until near the end of the second quarter.
Horn converted a fourth-and-5 and a fourth-and-10 on its final drive of the first half, eventually scoring on a 1-yard QB by Beck. The PAT by Hernandez was true and the Jags led 23-6 with 1:06 before half.
In the third quarter when returning a kick, Derrick McFall ran from the five to the 28 and hobbled off the field.
NOTES: In the third quarter, the umpire was run over when Muse cut back across the field and he was engulfed by the flow. The crowd gave him an ovation. He walked off the field and stood on the sideline and appeared to be Ok.