DETROIT (AP) — Troy Merritt aced the 219-yard 11th hole at Detroit Golf Club and shot a 5-under 67 on Saturday for a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Niemann, who shared the 36-hole lead with Tom Lewis, pulled into a tie by two-putting from 46 feet at 17. He parred the final hole, the toughest one on the course, for a 68.
Hank Lebioda (66) and Cam Davis (67) were a stroke back, and Brandon Hagy (68) was another shot behind. Lewis (71) was among six players three shots back with a legitimate shot on the relatively short course with receptive greens.
First-rounder leader Davis Thompson (72) was six shots back. After opening with a course-record tying 63, he has played the last 36 holes in 1 over with rounds of 73 and 72
The 35-year-old Merritt made his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour — with a 5-iron off one bounce — to give him a three-stroke advantage. He had a bogey on the next hole to cut into his cushion on a jam-packed leaderboard and he ended up losing the lead by closing with six straight pars.
He entered this week with three top-10 finishes this year — including a pair of them in May — to put him within one of matching the most he has had in a year since making his PGA Tour debut in 2010.
Merritt moved atop the leaderboard quickly after starting his round Saturday at 9 under, one shot off the lead.
He had four birdies through seven holes and lamented not having another, missing a 14-foot putt on the ninth hole.
His ace on the par-3 11th put him at 6 under for the day. Merritt took his cap off and bowed his head, recognizing the roaring crowd, and may have had a hard time composing himself.
Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau missed the cut and left Detroit without speaking with reporters, leaving lingering questions about making a caddie change on the eve of the tournament that he didn’t address in an Instagram post.
“Did not have my best this week, but that is golf sometimes,” DeChambeau wrote.