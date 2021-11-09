HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 25 points, Taze Moore added 12 and No. 15 Houston rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to defeat Hofstra 83-75 in overtime Tuesday night.
Sasser scored 19 points after half as the Cougars outscored Hofstra 34-13 over the final 8 ½ minutes and overtime.
Kyler Edwards had 10 points and 11 rebounds and J'Wan Roberts chipped in eight points and 15 rebounds for Houston, which shot 45% and was 10 of 24 on 3-pointers. Houston struggled from the free-throw line, making 15 of 25. The Cougars extended their home winning streak to 26 games.
Zach Cooks scored 26 points and Aaron Estrada added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Pride. Omar Silverio had 13 points for Hofstra, which shot 39% from the field and made 12 of 43 3s.
Trailing 62-49, the Cougars went on a 20-7 run to tie it 69-all on a 3-pointer by Moore from the corner with 24 seconds left in regulation.
Estrada's heave from behind the 3-point line with a second left missed, but Houston touched the ball going out of the bounds. The Pride's lob inbounds was knocked away by Fabian White Jr. to send the game to overtime.
In overtime, Sasser and Jamal Shead sandwiched 3-pointers around a Cooks jumper, and Roberts hit a lay-up with two minutes to go to increase Houston's lead to 77-71.
No. 3 Kansas 87, Michigan State 74
NEW YORK (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 29 points and No. 3 Kansas beat Michigan State 87-74 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on the opening night of college basketball.
Remy Martin added 15 points and David McCormack had 10 for the Jayhawks, who returned four starters from last season's squad that lost to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks were missing forward Jalen Wilson, who was suspended last week for the first three regular-season games after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last month.
Kansas led by seven at the half before Michigan State cut it to 48-45. After a timeout, Agbaji caught an alley-oop for a dunk and then stole the ball on the other end before finishing that possession with another dunk to restore the seven-point lead.