Hallsville's standout volleyball season came to a conclusion on Tuesday as the squad fell one match short of earning a regional tournament bid.
The District 15-5A champion LadyCats lost a 3-0 decision to McKinney North in a Class 5A Region II quarterfinal match at the Tyler Legacy High School Gymnasium.
The Lady Bulldogs won 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 to advance to the Region II Tournament, which is scheduled this weekend at Prosper Rock Hill High School.
McKinney North (24-9) was runner-up in District 13-5A to Lucas Lovejoy and will now face either Frisco Lone Star or Frisco Reedy at 5 p.m. Friday in a regional semifinal.
Hallsville ends year at 36-6.
The LadyCats, spurred on by a their big crowd, had a gutsy performance, but could not overcome the front line of Natalie Hughes Kayli Henderson, along with the kills of Ayanna Moore.
Hallsville had some nice performances from junior Macie Nelson, junior Teagan Hill, junior Leah Conley, junior Maci Mahan, senior Annabelle Sutton and junior Lauren Pyle.
Also playing well were senior Chloe Wright, senior Cate Thomas, sophomore Savanah Sutton and sophomore Presley Johnson.
Rounding out Coach Tara Wait's squad were senior Charli Baker, sophomore Andi Davis and senior Olivia Simmons