McKinney Christian (2-7, 1-2) vs. Brook Hill (4-5, 1-2)
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday, Herrington Stadium, 22450 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy.), Bullard 75757
Notable
McKinney Christian: QB Cash Etheredge ... RB Caden Brown ... WR Noah Wheeler ... MLB Luke Smith
Brook Hill: WR/DB Xavier Kenderick ... QB Jonah McCown ... WR Noah Langemeier ... RB Ben Varvas ...
Did you know: This is in TAPPS Division III District 2. ... With the potential of possible storms/lightning, BH Coach Scott Ryle said school officials decided to move the game to Thursday. ... Brook Hill is coming off a 55-12 non-district win over Lewisville Founders Classical last week in Bullard. The Guard broke out to a 41-6 halftime lead. Noah Langemeier started the scoring with an 11-yard TD run, followed by a 2-point conversion by Jerry Landen. BH made it 14-0 as QB Jonah McCown connected wtih Xavier Kendrick for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The try for two failed. After the Eagles found the end zone, McCown hit Landen for a 26-yard TD pass. In the second quarter, TDs were from Ben Varvas (28-yard run), McCown to Von Dawson (7-yard pass) and Kenderick (30-yard interception return). Brook Hill scored two touchdowns in the second half — Jackson Steele (27-yard run) and Colton Carson (4-yard run). ... Ryder Williams joined Kendrick with an interception. Sacks were Colton Richards, Breckin Westbrook and Landen.
Last week: Dallas Christian 60, McKinney Christian 0; Brook Hill 55, Lewisville Founders Classical 12
Up next: TBD