HOUSTON (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. pitched six shutout innings in his season debut, Alex Bregman homered and Trey Mancini had three hits as the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday night.
McCullers, an All-Star in 2017, allowed two hits, struck out five and walked four, tossing 47 of his 81 pitches for strikes. It’s his first shutout since August 31, 2021.
The 28-year-old McCullers (1-0) pitched for the first time in 305 days for Houston, last going for the Astros in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. McCullers went on to miss the 2021 ALCS and World Series for the Astros due to a right flexor tendon strain.
McCullers got plenty of offensive support from the start.
In the first inning, Bregman belted his 15th homer of the season, making it 2-0. It was Bregman’s ninth home run and 33rd RBI since June 17.
The Astros tacked on two more runs in the sixth, stretching the lead to 6-0. The inning was highlighted by Mancini’s RBI double as he finished 3 for 4. Since being acquired by Houston from Baltimore, Mancini is 8 for 27 with eight RBIs.
Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick each had an RBI triple. It was Tucker’s team-leading 76th RBI of the season.
Oakland starter Zach Logue (3-6)gave up six runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings. The Athletics were limited to five hits and left six runners on base.
A WARM WELCOME
As McCullers made his way in from the bullpen prior to the start of the game, he was announced as the starter and welcomed by a roar from the crowd.
Then, after inducing an inning-ending double play to close out the sixth, McCullers let out a big scream as he walked off the field. He then looked up to the crowd and blew a kiss to 34,078 on hand.