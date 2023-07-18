Because I said I would, I am sharing the really good Peanut Butter Pie from Trinity Episcopal’s pie contest several weeks ago.
I don’t believe that any detective agency has worked any harder on a case than several others and I did on tracing down this recipe. The day of the contest, after the judging, we judges were on such sugar “highs” we were not thinking about getting the recipes.
I shared two recipes with you last week and told you I would share the third winner with you this week. It was really pretty, as most of the pies were. I wish we had taken photos of each pie. I am more inclined to make a recipe if I see a picture of it, aren’t you?
My son, Jeff, who works at Trinity Episcopal, began the recipe search for me (as all my children were taught to do) and he called, told me he had tracked it down and would send it to me as soon as he received the copy. Now, you are getting it. It was made by Charlotte Wilks and was as delicious as it was interesting to see.
Charlotte’s Peanut Butter Pie
(You can substitute a ready-made chocolate graham cracker crust for the homemade one)
Ingredients
Crust:
1 box chocolate Teddy Graham cookies
1 tablespoon light brown sugar
7 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup powdered sugar, plus 2 tablespoons powdered sugar, divided
1 cup creamy peanut butter
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Topping:
Mini-Reese’s cups
Peanut butter chips (like chocolate chips)
Hot Fudge Chocolate Sauce
Steps
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
In food processor (skip this if using a ready-made crust), process Teddy Grahams and sugar until finely ground. Add butter and pulse until moistened. Press crust mixture into bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake about 10-12 minutes.
Cool completely on wire rack. In a large bowl, use electric mixer to beat the cream cheese, 3/4 cup powdered sugar and peanut butter until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to whip heavy cream until thick and light. Add remaining 2 tablespoons powdered sugar and vanilla and continue to beat until still peaks form.
Gently fold the whipping cream into the peanut butter mixture. Pour into the prepared pie shell and freeze for 3 hours or chill in refrigerator for at least 6 hours. Remove chilled pie and top with mini-Reese’s cups, peanut butter chips and drizzle with chocolate sauce. Store in fridge for up to 3 days or freezer for up to 1 month.
Warning: This pie is one of the richest I have ever tasted and I think it should be served by the sliver rather than the slice.
While you are in the candy aisle of the store, pick up an 18-24 count package of peanut butter cups and let the children or grandchildren help you make these.
Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
Ingredients
18-24 count miniature peanut butter cups
1 package (18 ounces) peanut butter cookie dough
Steps
Unwrap peanut butter cups and place in freezer before starting.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using miniature muffin tins, place a 1-inch ball of cookie dough in each cup. Bake for about 7 minutes.
Remove from oven and leave in pans. Remove candy from freezer and carefully place one into each cookie. Remove from tins when almost cool. Cool completely on wire racks. This recipe makes 18-24 cookies (depending on how much candy you eat while making the recipe).