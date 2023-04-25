WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy refused to say Tuesday whether he’s secured enough support from reluctant Republicans to pass his bill linking a debt ceiling increase to spending cuts.
“We will let you know,” McCarthy brusquely responded on the eve of the expected vote when asked whether he’ll need to change the bill that has laid bare Republican divisions on everything from work requirements to clean-energy tax breaks.
The comments came just hours before a key House committee started a meeting to line the legislation up for the crucial Wednesday vote, the outcome of which may not be known until the roll call happens — a rarity in U.S. politics.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for the new speaker, who can’t afford to lose more than four Republicans if all House members cast a vote and Democrats remain united. Negotiations with President Joe Biden on a deal to avoid a market-rattling debt default is on the line, and possibly McCarthy’s future as leader.
McCarthy continued to tell lawmakers he would not make any changes to the text on Tuesday evening.
If the bill fails, the ensuing political chaos would undercut the Republican negotiating position. It also would likely delay the start of any talks over raising the debt ceiling.
House Republican Whip Tom Emmer, McCarthy’s chief vote counter, vowed that wouldn’t happen as he walked into the speaker’s office for a meeting late Tuesday afternoon: “We’re going to pass this tomorrow.”
Here’s where the GOP fault lines are:
Ethanol
Republicans from Iowa and other Midwestern states have raised concerns about provisions that roll back biofuel-related tax credits and subsidies. The section rescinding the green energy tax credits in Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act were added at the behest of conservatives in the House Freedom Caucus.
Corn-state Republicans are coming under heavy pressure from lobbyists and local producers to ensure that ethanol credits are retained but McCarthy is loathe to reopen the bill for changes. That could trigger a bonanza of additional change requests.
In a positive sign for the speaker, Nebraska’s Don Bacon said he will vote for the bill despite ethanol concerns because, he added, he doesn’t expect the White House or Senate to agree to the demand.
Work requirements
McCarthy has worked closely with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry to fashion the bill as it now stands. McCarthy’s proposal would increase the nation’s debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, in order to stave off a U.S. payments default until March 31, 2024 at the latest. In exchange it aims to trim $4.8 trillion in deficits over a decade in part by cutting discretionary spending by $130 billion next year and capping its growth at 1%. It would also ease energy permits.
The bill institutes a 20-hour-per-week work requirement for able-bodied Medicaid recipients without children starting in 2025 and expands current work requirements for food stamps to cover beneficiaries up to age 55. But Perry hasn’t been able to ensure that all conservatives are on board and wouldn’t commit to voting for the bill when asked Tuesday.
Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has said he is a “no” unless the requirements change in 2024. He and others like Texas Rep. Chip Roy have also pushed for a 30-hour-per-week work requirement instead of 20 hours. Embattled New York Republican George Santos has filed an amendment to make the change.
Moderates
Moderate leader Brian Fitzpatrick said he doesn’t support changing the work requirement from 20 hours to 30 hours and wants to maintain flexibility in what counts as work to include volunteer activities. Moderate Mike Lawler said he supports the work requirements in the proposal but wouldn’t support any proposal expanding them to parents of underage children.
Other moderates resisting voting for the bill include South Carolina’s Nancy Mace who said she opposes the roll back of green tax breaks. Her state has become a hub of electric vehicle manufacturing.
Ultra-conservatives
McCarthy also has to contend with discontent from Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who says the rushed process is a problem and is balking at the size of the debt increase. If the bill is reopened to appease the ethanol provision critics, Biggs and allies like Matt Rosendale of Montana could push for the debt increase to be much smaller.
McCarthy held meetings Tuesday with Republicans, including members of the Iowa delegation over the ethanol issue, and could make changes to the bill. Any changes would likely come forward in a meeting of the House Rules Committee scheduled likely to last late into the evening.
Roy, who sits on the Rules Committee, acknowledged opposition to parts of the bill but said there is “overwhelming” conference support for the overall framework.
“All of this is, frankly, trying to get something passed because the president refuses to do anything,” Roy added.