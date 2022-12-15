Field Level Media
Damian Lillard has returned with a vengeance for the Portland Trail Blazers, who continue their six-game road trip against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.
Lillard is averaging 34.4 points over his last five games after missing two weeks in late November with a right calf injury. The six-time All-Star scored 37 points in a 128-112 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.
Portland has won three straight and five of its last six with Lillard leading the way. He is shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 50.7 percent from 3-point range since returning.
Lillard added eight assists and five rebounds in the win over San Antonio and was 14-for-23 shooting from the field, including 7-of-14 shooting from 3-point range.
Portland is looking to reverse a negative trend against Dallas, which has won the last five meetings between the teams by an average of 26 points.
The Mavericks are concluding a three-game homestand that hit a speed bump on Wednesday, when the Cleveland Cavaliers led wire-to-wire in a 105-90 victory.
Dallas coach Jason Kidd changed up his starting lineup for the second half, with Reggie Bullock replacing Dorian Finney-Smith and Christian Wood replacing Dwight Powell.
While the changes helped on the defensive end, Dallas’ offensive woes continued. The Mavericks shot 39.2 percent from the field for the game and 13 of 38 (34.2 percent) from 3-point range.
Friday’s contest features a dynamic scoring duel between Lillard and Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who has scored at least 20 points in a franchise-record 35 straight games.
Cleveland doubled Doncic in the first half on Wednesday, holding him to 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting.
The Mavericks may need to take a similar approach against Lillard, who appears rejuvenated after missing a total of 12 games since Oct. 28.