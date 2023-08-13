West Rusk has gone to the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons.
The Raiders have been to the third round of the postseason in each of the past two seasons with double-digit wins in both seasons, going 22-4 in the two-year period.
But after leading West Rusk to a 37-12 record in four seasons as a head coach, Nick Harrison departed to take a job at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Rafe Mata, who has been at West Rusk as the offensive coordinator, has taken over as the head coach of the Raiders.
“Honestly, the expectations aren’t going to change,” Mata said. “The kids we have coming back, they know what the expectations are. They know what they have been since they were 9 years old playing baseball at West Rusk. There’s an image and mentality they’ve kind of developed on their own, and it’s something they carry with them. It’s something they have engrained in them. As far as expectations, it’s always to go out there and compete on a Friday night, go battle and then see what happens after the ball is kicked.”
Mata was joined by seniors Xander Mason and Ty Harper at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“The expectations are still the same, still fight hard every Friday night and go get another district championship. We have to focus on the small details each week and our gameplan that our coaches have for us each week.”
“It’s the same thing he said, the expectations are the same,” Harper said. “Go out and win another district championship. Make it four years in a row.”
Mason had 176 tackles and eight tackles for loss last season. Harper had 459 yards and six touchdowns receiving.
West Rusk, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A Division II, will face Class 3A Division I No. 5 Malakoff in the season opener on Aug. 25 in Malakoff.