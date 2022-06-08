Let me count the ways I love tomatoes: sliced, diced, salsa and sauce.
My husband and I decided to put in a garden 10 years ago. Neither of us had ever grown anything before. He said let’s “go big or go home,” so we went big. He built raised beds, and we tried tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, squash, okra and more. It was a great learning experience. We produced so many tomatoes that year, I had to learn how to preserve and can. Ten years later, I’m a much smarter gardener.
So if you are sitting on the sidelines wondering if you should start a garden, go for it. You can start with just one plant in a container.
Over the years of trial and error with varieties of tomatoes, I have narrowed down the best producers for eating and canning. When choosing tomato plants you have many options, but they are either determinate or indeterminate. I prefer Determinate which are compact plants that grow to around 3 feet and do not require pruning. Indeterminate varieties continue growing and require constant pruning to encourage growth. My favorite variety to eat is Celebrity and for canning is Roma. Our granddaughters love cherry tomatoes.
Choose healthy looking plants at your local feed store or garden center. Plant 3-5 plants per person or up to 10 if you plan on canning or freezing. Space them 2-4 feet apart. Tomatoes need full sun, which is 8 hours minimum. Plant them April 1-15 when the soil has warmed up. Lay the plants horizontal in the hole leaving only a few leaves on top of soil. This method allows more roots to grow and you will get a stronger plant. The plants need 1-2 inches of water a week and a thick top layer of mulch will hold the moisture and control weeds. Whether you decide to use stakes or cages for your plants set them when you plant. If you wait too long you can damage the tender roots. The only disease I have encountered over the years is blossom end rot, which is caused by calcium deficiency in your soil and can be easily corrected.
This year, I plan to grow Roma and three Texas Superstar varieties, Celebrity, Tycoon (new for 2022) and Dwarf Cherry Surprise. So get inspired in 2022 and grow tomatoes.