MARTIN'S MILL — Two sports — basketball and golf — that Martin's Mill High School has excelled was on full display on Wednesday.
Lady Mustangs — golfer Mia Nixon (Texas A&M) and basketball player Jada Celsur (Texas Woman's University) — signed scholarships during a ceremony in the lobby of O'Neal Weaver Gymnasium.
Family, friends, teachers, coaches and the entire first grade class were on hand for the ceremony.
Martin's Mill superintendent Scott Tyner, a former Oklahoma State punter, praised the hard work and dedication of Nixon and Celsur to their sport but also in the classroom. He told the wide-eyed first-graders that they could reached this point some day.
Before the athletes signed, he tried one of more recruiting pitch to persuade Nixon to go to Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Nixon stuck to her guns and signed with A&M, "A school I have always wanted to attend." She also noted her father, Kevin, was a 1995 Texas A&M graduate.
Nixon is a two-time state golf champion having won the Class 2A Tournament as a freshman and a junior. The 2020 state event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nixon, along with her brother Kevin won a bronze medal as a senior and who is a freshman golfer at the University of Dallas, continued a string of 19 consecutive UIL state golf tournaments in which a Martin’s Mill golfer has participated.
She won medalist honors by 17 strokes last spring.
"Jada is a tough, high IQ, and skilled point guard who makes others around her better and knows how to win," said Pioneer coach Beth Jillson. "Her court vision, ability to create for others, and leadership abilities will be an asset for our team. We are thrilled to have Jada join the Pioneer family!"
Celsur has earned letters each year in basketball and tennis. She was three-time all-region and three-time all-state honoree at Martin's Mill High School. During her career, she has played on one state championship and one state runner-up team, earning state tournament MVP honors in 2019, district MVP honors, the Offensive Player of the Year award, and two-time all-state tournament team honors.
She is a member of National Honor Society and plans to major in Kinesiology and would like to become a physical therapist.
TWU is located in Denton. The Pioneers compete in the Lone Star Conference.
Celsur other top two finalists were UT Tyler and Abilene Christian University.