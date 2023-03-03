ATHENS — It will be a rematch of district foes on Saturday for the right to advance to the state basketball tournament.
Martin’s Mill scored a 47-36 win over Beckville on Friday in a Class 2A Region III semifinal at Athens High School.
The Mustangs (30-6), runners-up in District 19-2A, will face district champion LaPoynor (31-6) in the regional final, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at AHS. The winner moves on the state tourney in San Antonio.
In the earlier semifinal, LaPoynor scored a 68-57 win over Timpson.
During the season, the Flyers won over Martin’s Mill, 53-48, on Jan. 24 in La Rue and 60-47 on Feb. 10 in Martin’s Mill.