Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) takes a break during their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. On a deal reached, Monday six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract, with a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team’s first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener.