Marquette Martin hit for 21 points, including 5 of 8 from 3-point land, and the Lions connected on 14 treys as Tyler knocked off Hallsville, 67-54, on Tuesday in a District 15-5A basketball game at the Lions Den.
It was the Lions’ first win since the altercation with Texas High on Jan. 13 in Texarkana. The contest was called in the first quarter and resulted in players from both teams being suspended for various amounts of games.
Jaishua Brown returned on Tuesday and joined varsity members Ashad Walker, KJ Anderson and Martin.
The victory moved the Lions to 17-8 on the season and 5-3 in district. The Bobcats fall to 17-10 and 4-4.
At halftime, Tyler High principal Claude Lane introduced new Lions football Coach Rashaun Woods.
Despite picking up three early fouls, Walker had a stellar game with 17 points, which included three 3-pointers. The senior added six rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
Joining Martin, who had two steals and two rebounds, and Walker in double figures scoring were Gordon Mitchell (11 points) and Brown (10 points).
Both teams were hot from long distance. Hallsville’s Anthon McDermott started out 3 for 3 from 3-point. He cooled off a bit but still hit six treys. He had a game-high 24 points.
The Bobcats were 11 of 27 from 3-point land and the Lions were 14 of 23 from downtown. Hallsville was 11 of 16 at the free throw line, while Tyler was 9 of 15.
Mitchell added three treys for the Lions with one each from Aidan Keyes, Anderson and Brown.
Luke Cheatham and Landon Bowden each hit two trifectas for the Bobcats with Grayson Magestro adding one.
The Lions had nine blocks which made Hallsville hesitate to take the ball inside. LaTavion Golden had three for Tyler with two by Anderson and one from Brown.
Hallsville made five 2-point baskets with the Lions making eight. In fact, Tyler scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers in the third quarter, to take a 49-37 lead into the final period.
In the fourth quarter, the Lions had one 2-pointer with three 3-pointers and seven free throws. In the first half, Hallsville made one two-point basket as Tyler led 31-27 as Walker drained a near half-court trey at the buzzer. The Bobcats were on top 17-16 after the first quarter.
Others scoring for Tyler were Anderson (5 points, 2 blocks, 3 steals, 7 rebounds) and Keyes (3 points, 3 rebounds). Golden had three blocks.
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Cheatham (13 points, 4 rebounds), Bowden (6 points), Magestro (5 points), Kamryn McDonald (4 points) and Jace Johnston (2 points, 6 rebounds).
McDermott led Hallsville with seven rebounds, followed by Johnston (6), Kobe Grant (5) and Barnabas Baliraine (4).
The Lions won the JV game, 62-58.
Tyler travels to Longview on Friday to meet the Pine Tree Pirates in a 7 p.m. tipoff, while Hallsville plays host to Mount Pleasant at 7:30 p.m. Friday.