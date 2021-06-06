Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.