At last week’s meeting, the Van ISD Board of Trustees voted to name the football field at Van Memorial Stadium, Mal Fowler Field. A dedication ceremony for coach Fowler is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., prior to the Lindale game. Fowler, a Van all-state running back, played in the original Van Memorial Stadium’s first game as a sophomore in 1946. He returned to Van as head coach for 28 years and highlighted his coaching career with a Class AA state title in 1979. The new stadium opened in 2009.
Mal Fowler
Tags
Phil Hicks
Sports Editor
I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.
