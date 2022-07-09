FILE — Luis Echeverria Alvarez speaks to party members after becoming the official nominee for the 1970-76 presidential race, during the closing session of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party’s conventional at the Olympic Sports Palace in Mexico City, Nov. 16, 1969. Current President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador confirmed the death of Echeverria on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976, was 100. (AP Photo)