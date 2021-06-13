Tiger Woods wears red on Sunday for good luck, while for Aaron Hickman it's purple.
It has worked for both golfers.
On Sunday, Hickman, donning TCU purple, won his seventh club championship in the 84th Willow Brook Men's Club Golf Championship at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
"Always on Sunday," Hickman said of wearing his Horned Frogs colors.
Hickman, the former Palestine High School and TCU golfer, carded a two-round total of 139 (68-71) to win by five strokes over former champion and buddy, Clay Hodge (73-71—144).
WBCC president Bill Evans presented Hickman a crystal trophy for winning the tourney.
It was the second straight WBCC championship for Hickman.
"Always feels good to win," said Hickman, who is the reigning Texas Mid-Amateur champion. "I played well, but I lost a little concerntration in the middle of the round."
Hickman noted the perfect conditions of the WBCC course, which will host the 113th Texas Amateur in June 2022.
He added how special it is to win such a prestigious tournament, "Lots of those names on the board in there are important people in golf in Texas, especially Willow Brook. It is really cool when they put your name on the board."
Hickman had previously won the WBCC title in 2006, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2020.
Hodge won the WBCC crown in 2017 and 2018. He also won the Hollytree Country Club title in 2002.
Colton Cavender captured the championship in 2019.
The first WBCC tournament was held in 1937. The championship has been conducted every year since then with the exception of 1970.
Hickman, Hodge and Luke Loggins are scheduled to compete in the 112th Texas Amateur on June 17-20 at Midland Country Club.
---
84th Men’s Club Golf Championship
Willow Brook Country Club, Tyler
Championship Flight — 1, Aaron Hickman, 68-71—139; 2 Clay Hodge, 73-71—144; 3, Luke Haberle, 86-88—174
President’s Flights — Gross: 1, Jeff King, 71-72—143; 2, Erick Joseph, 75-73—148; 3, (tie)Les Loggins, 77-73—150; Ryan Hill, 74-76—150; Clay Cavender, 72-74—146. Net: 1, Rick Jones, 64-74—138; 2, Drew Gillen, 71-69—140; 3, (tie) Cole Moody, 73-70—143; Trent Brookshire, 69-74—143.
First Flight — Gross: 1, Steve Duffy, 73-75—148; 2, (tie) Joe McCreery, 74-81—155; Jimmy Frye, 75-80—155; 4, Charles Stone, 82-79—161; 5, Patrick Woods, 81-82—163. Net: 1, Taylor Mathews, 68-69—137; 2, Dusty Jordan, 69-69—138; 3, (tie) Jim Ryder, 71-69—140; Steven Hill, 71-69—140.
Seniors — Gross: 1, Jeff King, 71-72—143; 2, Eric Joseph, 75-73—148; 3, (tie) Clay Cavender, 74-76—150; Ryan Hill, 74-76—150; Les Loggins, 77-73—150. Net: 1, Steve Duffy, 67-69—136; 2, Rick Jones, 64-74—138; 3, Jim Ryder, 71-69—140; 4, Jimmy Frye, 69-74—143.
Super Senior — Gross: 1, Tone Lester, 75-79—140. Net: 1, Bob Fender 78-70—148.