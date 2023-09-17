Malik Nabers set career highs with 13 catches for 239 yards and scored two touchdowns, Jayden Daniels ran for two scores, and No. 14 LSU beat Mississippi State 41-14 on Saturday in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Tigers (2-1) outgained the Bulldogs 310-79 in the first half on the way to a 24-7 lead.
Daniels threw for 361 yards on 30 of 34 passing. He also rushed 15 times for 64 yards before he came out midway through the fourth quarter with the lead at 41-7.
NO. 1 GEORGIA 24, SOUTH CAROLINA 14
Carson Beck passed for 269 yards, Daijun Edwards, Dillon Bell and Cash Jones ran for second-half touchdowns, and No. 1 Georgia rallied from 11 points down to beat South Carolina in Athens, Georgia.
The two-time reigning national champion Bulldogs won their 20th consecutive game in uncharacteristic fashion, trotting off to a smattering of boos from their home fans and facing their biggest halftime deficit in nearly three years.
FLORIDA 29, No. 11 TENNESSEE 16: Trevor Etienne ran for a career-high 172 yards and a touchdown, Montrell Johnson scored twice and Florida upset Tennessee to extend the Volunteers’ losing streak in Gainesville, Florida to 10.
The game ended with a scuffle and penalty flags on both teams. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz took a knee and then took exception to Omari Thomas running into him. Benches cleared, and Tennessee’s Kamal Hadden and Florida’s Micah Mazzccua squared off like boxers. Mazzccua clearly threw a punch. Florida’s Damieon George was initially flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Thomas for targeting. But neither flag was enforced.
No. 2 MICHIGAN 31, BOWLING GREEN 6: Blake Corum had a 54-yard run on his first snap and finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns, helping No. 2 Michigan overcome a turnover-filled game in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
No. 3 FLORIDA STATE 31, BOSTON COLLEGE 29: DJ Lundy intercepted a pass to set up his own 1-yard touchdown run and Florida State scored four unanswered touchdowns to build a 21-point lead but then blew almost all of it, surviving a late Boston College charge in Boston.
Boston College set a school record for penalties, missed an extra point, went for 2 after another touchdown and failed, and opted not to kick a field goal from the Seminoles 5 when trailing by 15 points early in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles still trailed by only 2 points with the ball in the final three minutes before Kalen DeLoach sacked Thomas Castellanos on third down to stall BC’s last possession.
No. 6 OHIO STATE 63, WESTERN KENTUCKY 10: Kyle McCord threw for three touchdowns and 318 yards and Ohio State used a 35-point second quarter to rout Western Kentucky in Columbus, Ohio.
McCord’s 75-yard TD pass to Marvin Harrison Jr. on the first play from scrimmage after Western Kentucky had pulled to within four points gave the Buckeyes (3-0) a 21-10 lead and Chip Trayanum ran for a 40-yard score on the first play of their next series to make it 28-10.
No. 7 PENN STATE 30, ILLINOIS 13: Cam Miller, Abdul Carter, Daequan Dixon and Johnny Hardy had interceptions and No. 7 Penn State took advantage of five turnovers by Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.
The Nittany Lions (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overcame a sub-par effort by Drew Allar, who completed just 16 of 33 passes for 208 yards, and the offense. The second-year quarterback connected on 78% of his passes in his first two games.
No. 8 WASHINGTON 41, MICHIGAN STATE 7: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 473 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Jack Westover, to lead Washington to a victory over Michigan State playing its first game without suspended coach Mel Tucker in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Huskies (3-0) totaled 713 yards of offense which is the most ever given up by the Spartans, topping the previous high of 666 yards by Nebraska in 1995.
No. 9 NOTRE DAME 41, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 17: Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes to move into seventh place on major college football’s career list and Notre Dame pulled away from Central Michigan in South Bend, Indiana.
Hartman now has 123 career touchdown passes. He passed Aaron Murray of Georgia and Ty Detmer of BYU and is tied with Oklahoma’s Landry Jones at No. 7 all-time.
No. 10 ALABAMA 17, SOUTH FLORIDA 3: Roydell Williams rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, helping third-string quarterback Ty Simpson and Alabama shrug off a slow start and beat South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
The Crimson Tide (2-1) rebounded from a 10-point loss to Texas, improving to 14-1 in games following a regular-season loss since 2008.
To do it, though, Alabama had to overcome inconsistent quarterback play and several costly mistakes that kept USF (1-2) in the game. The Bulls led 3-0 when lightning delayed play for 55 minutes in the second quarter, and it was 3-3 at halftime.
No. 12 UTAH 31, WEBER STATE 7: Nate Johnson threw for 193 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score in his first start, helping Utah to a victory over Weber State in another game without Cameron Rising in Salt Lake City.
No. 13 OREGON 55, HAWAII 10: Bo Nix threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Oregon to an easy victory in Eugene, Oregon.
The Ducks (3-0) have won 32 straight nonconference games at Autzen Stadium, the longest streak in the nation. Oregon hasn’t lost to a nonconference opponent at home since 2008.
Jordan James ran for a pair of touchdowns for the Ducks while Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden each caught two scoring passes. Nix completed 21 of 27 passes before heading to the bench after one series in the second half.
No. 16 OREGON STATE 26, SAN DIEGO STATE 9: DJ Uiagalelei passed for 284 yards and a touchdown, ran for a touchdown for the third consecutive game, and Oregon State’s defense had seven sacks in a win over San Diego State in Corvallis, Oregon.
No. 17 MISSISSIPPI 48, GEORGIA TECH 23: Jaxson Dart ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as No. 17 Mississippi pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Georgia Tech in Oxford, Mississippi.
Georgia Tech (1-2) was led by Longview’s Haynes King, who was 28 of 41 passing for 310 yards and two touchdowns.
No. 19 OKLAHOMA 66, TULSA 17: Dillon Gabriel threw for 421 yards and five touchdowns, receiver Nic Anderson scored three times and No. 19 Oklahoma rolled to a victory over in-state rival Tulsa.
Gabriel was 28 of 31 with an interception as three of his receivers had at least 100 yards apiece.
No. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 31, MINNESOTA 13: Drake Maye threw for a season-high 414 yards to go with two touchdowns, Nate McCollum flirted with a single-game UNC receiving record and North Carolina pushed past Minnesota in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
No. 21 DUKE 38, NORTHWESTERN 14: Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 219 yards to lead Duke to a win over Northwestern in Durham, North Carolina.
No. 23 WASHINGTON STATE 64, NORTHERN COLORADO 21: Cameron Ward passed for 327 yards and accounted for five first-half touchdowns, and Washington State breezed to a victory over FCS member Northern Colorado in Pullman, Washington.
No. 24 UCLA 59, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 7: Dante Moore passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, Collin Schlee ran for a pair of scores and No. 24 UCLA scored on its first seven drives in a rout of North Carolina Central in Pasadena, California.
No. 25 IOWA 41, WESTERN MICHIGAN 10: Cade McNamara threw for two touchdowns and freshman Kamari Moulton scored twice after halftime in his debut, helping Iowa beat Western Michigan in Iowa City, Iowa.