An NCAA bid will be on the line as the UT Tyler Patriots host the annual Lone Star Conference Softball Tournament this weekend at Irwin Ballpark in Tyler.
For the second straight year the Patriots get to host the LSC tourney by virtue of winning the regular season league title.
UT Tyler, ranked No. 3 in the nation with a 51-4 record, clinched hosting duties by winning its 11th straight LSC series sweep, this time over Texas A&M International last weekend. The Patriots won 10-0 (5 innings), 9-1 (5 innings) and 7-1 over the Dustdevils to improve to 39-2 in conference. West Texas A&M (46-5) is second at 37-5.
The Patriots have an NCAA Division II best 28-game winning streak. It was the third straight LSC regular season championship for UT Tyler.
The 10-team single elimination tournament will get started at 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Oklahoma Christian (34-14, 29-13) is the No. 3 seed, followed by Lubbock Christian (39-14, 29-13), Cameron (30-22, 25-17), 2019 LSC Tournament champion Texas A&M-Kingsville (24-25, 21-20), St. Mary’s (31-24, 21-21), two-time LSC Tournament champion Angelo State (29-24, 21-21), St. Edward’s (26-25, 20-22) and Eastern New Mexico (25-29, 17-25).
Admission prices for an all-day pass are: Adults (age 18-64): $10; LSC Students (with valid campus ID): Free; Seniors (age 65+): $10; Students (age 6-17): $10; and Children (age 0-5): Free.
Credit card and cash accepted at the gate.
The tourney begins on Thursday with first round games —
Game 1: No. 10 Eastern New Mexico vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s, 11 a.m.;
Game 2: No. 9 St. Edward’s vs. No. 8 Angelo State, 1:30 p.m.;
Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 West Texas A&M, 4 p.m.;
Game 4: 8-9 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 5
Game 5: No. 3 Oklahoma Christian vs. No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 11 a.m.;
Game 6: No. 4 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 5 Cameron, 1:30 p.m.;
Game 7: Semifinals — 3-6 winner vs. 2/7-10 winner, 4 p.m.;
Game 8: Semifinals — 4-5 winner vs. 1/8-9 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 6
Game 9: Championship — Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.
GOFF HONORED
UT Tyler junior Tatum Goff has earned a third Lone Star Conference Player of the Week honor after being named the LSC Co-Pitcher of the Week for the final week of the regular season.
Goff went 3-0 last week to help UT Tyler close out the regular season on a 28-game winning streak and clinched their third straight Lone Star Conference regular season championship.
The Rusk native tossed her second no-hitter of the year on Friday against Texas A&M International, one of two complete games for the week. Goff struck out 19 batters and only allowed two runs over 17 innings of work and improved to a 33-0 on the year.
Goff is now a three-time LSC Pitcher of the Week honoree.
PROGRAM RECORDS
Two individual program records fell as well last weekend as Goff set the single season strikeout record and JT Smith the record for stolen bases in a season. Goff has now struck out 199 batters and counting this season, while Smith's 41 stolen bases are a single season program high as well.