UT Tyler baseball

UT Tyler's Tommy van de Sanden (34) and Tanner Roach (19) celebrate another Patriot run during Sunday's 19-6 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville at Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.

 Leo Garcia/Texas A&M-Kingsville Athletics

The UT Tyler baseball went on the road and won their best-of-three series against Texas A&M-Kingsville to advance to the Lone State Conference Tournament later this week in San Angelo.

The Patriots erupted for 13 runs in the first two innings en route to a series-clinching 19-6 win over the Javelinas on Sunday on Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.

UT Tyler won the series, 2-1, after winning Game 1, 8-7 in 13 innings, and dropping Game 2, 21-10.

The No. 5 seed Patriots (31-20) will now play No. 1 seed Angelo State (42-10) on Thursday in San Angelo. The LSC Tournament is double-elimination. The No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville falls to 31-18.

---

2022 LSC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Opening Round (Best-of-three series)

Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8 (Hosted by higher seed)

No. 1 Angelo State def. No. 8 St. Mary's, 2-0 (15-5; 23-5)

No. 2 West Texas A&M def. No. 7 Oklahoma Christian, 2-0 (8-4; 8-5)

No. 6 St. Edward's def. No. 3 Lubbock Christian, 2-0 (9-7; 20-17)

No. 5 UT Tyler def. No. 4 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 2-1 (8-7, 13 innings; 10-21; 19-6)

---

Lone State Conference Tournament

Hosted by Angelo State University, San Angelo

Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium

Double-Elimination  

Thursday, May 12

Game 1: No. 1 Angelo State vs. No. 5 UT Tyler, TBD

Game 2: No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 St. Edward's, TBD

Friday, May 13

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBD

Saturday, May 14

Championship Game: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD

 
 

