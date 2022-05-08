The UT Tyler baseball went on the road and won their best-of-three series against Texas A&M-Kingsville to advance to the Lone State Conference Tournament later this week in San Angelo.
The Patriots erupted for 13 runs in the first two innings en route to a series-clinching 19-6 win over the Javelinas on Sunday on Nolan Ryan Field in Kingsville.
UT Tyler won the series, 2-1, after winning Game 1, 8-7 in 13 innings, and dropping Game 2, 21-10.
The No. 5 seed Patriots (31-20) will now play No. 1 seed Angelo State (42-10) on Thursday in San Angelo. The LSC Tournament is double-elimination. The No. 4 seed Texas A&M-Kingsville falls to 31-18.
---
2022 LSC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT
Opening Round (Best-of-three series)
Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8 (Hosted by higher seed)
No. 1 Angelo State def. No. 8 St. Mary's, 2-0 (15-5; 23-5)
No. 2 West Texas A&M def. No. 7 Oklahoma Christian, 2-0 (8-4; 8-5)
No. 6 St. Edward's def. No. 3 Lubbock Christian, 2-0 (9-7; 20-17)
No. 5 UT Tyler def. No. 4 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 2-1 (8-7, 13 innings; 10-21; 19-6)
---
Lone State Conference Tournament
Hosted by Angelo State University, San Angelo
Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium
Double-Elimination
Thursday, May 12
Game 1: No. 1 Angelo State vs. No. 5 UT Tyler, TBD
Game 2: No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 6 St. Edward's, TBD
Friday, May 13
Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD
Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, TBD
Saturday, May 14
Championship Game: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, TBD