NEW ROADS, La. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines.
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief.
The tree is believed to be about 400 years old and was partial inspiration for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” the book that gained widespread notice for the acclaimed author. The book describes a first-person narrative of a fictional 110-year-old woman born into slavery.
Historians have said Gaines regularly walked past the oak tree on his way to the grocery store.
Tips should be directed to the sheriff’s office at 225-694-3737.
Gaines died in November 2019 at age 86.