BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell, an Idaho mother whose children’s disappearance and fringe religious beliefs garnered national attention, has been found guilty of the first-degree murders of two of her children.
The once-lively courtroom, filled moments earlier with laughter and chatting, quickly turned silent in anticipation, aside from mousy whispers and the clacking keyboards Friday afternoon. After six weeks of the criminal trial and just seven hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury reached a verdict, and convicted the 49-year-old Rexburg woman of all six felony counts. That includes three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft for stealing Social Security and child care benefits after her kids’ deaths. She faces up to life in prison.
Law enforcement officers — including a key witness, Rexburg Police Detective Ray Hermosillo — hugged victims’ family members and friends in the courtroom. Others handed out fist bumps or pats on the back.
Three years ago, authorities found the remains of 7-year-old Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan buried in shallow graves on the property of Chad Daybell, Vallow Daybell’s husband. Prosecutors in the indictment said the Daybells espoused religious beliefs “for the purpose of justifying” or encouraging the homicides.
To convict Vallow Daybell of the first-degree murder counts of JJ and Tylee, the jury needed to conclude that she killed, encouraged or commanded someone else to kill her children.
“No one here is charged because of their religious beliefs,” Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood said during his closing argument Thursday. “They are charged for using those religious beliefs for the purpose of murder.”
Boyce didn’t set a date for Vallow Daybell’s sentencing. He said a typical case takes about two months before the presentencing documents are finalized, but because of the complicated nature of Vallow Daybell’s case, it could take longer. Boyce removed the death penalty as an option in March.
Prosecutors in a written statement said they “want to express sincere appreciation to the many members of law enforcement and the community who tirelessly worked together to hold Lori Vallow Daybell accountable.” With Chad Daybell’s case still pending, they “remain committed to pursuing justice for Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.”
Vallow Daybell’s attorneys didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.
Outside the Ada County Courthouse, nearly 100 people gathered to hear from the slain children’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, and as the Louisiana couple walked out on the front steps. The crowd began to cheer lyrics from Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” JJ’s song.
“I want to personally thank, and I want to personally hug every one of those jurors,” Larry Woodcock told reporters in a thick southern drawl. “What they went through — what they saw — is mind-boggling. I hope that nobody ever has to go through this. I hope that nobody ever has to see and hear the details of what happened to JJ, to Tylee and to Tammy.”
Larry Woodcock, who wore a shirt with “World’s Greatest Papa,” said he had a final message for Vallow Daybell.
“Turn out the lights, the party’s over,” Larry Woodcock said, singing a Willie Nelson song. “They say that all good things must end.”