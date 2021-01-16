Well, the high school football season just ended -- 21 weeks.
And in seven months, hopefully, it will get underway again.
While the non-district slated is already scheduled for 2021, here's some games that would be fun to see in 2022.
How about Tyler taking on the teams they faced in state championship games — Amarillo, Abilene, Northeast Austin (formerly John Reagan HS), Austin Westlake and Katy.
As for Tyler Legacy, how about meeting Spring Westfield again and wouldn't a Legacy vs. Whitehouse game be awesome?
I know Red Raiders coach Joe Willis only schedules state champions, but wouldn't a Wildcat-Red Raider matchup be fun.