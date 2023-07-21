LONGVIEW — The nation’s No. 1 ranked running back simply couldn’t pass up the chance to play two high-profile sports in the nation’s best football and baseball conference.
Longview’s Taylor Tatum, who fielded more than three dozen offers before narrowing his choices down to seven and eventually two — Oklahoma and USC — announced on Friday he will play his college football for the Southeastern Conference-bound Oklahoma Sooners.
Tatum, who has rushed for 2,628 yards and 39 touchdowns heading into his senior season, made the announcement in front of family, friends, coaches and fans at the Lobo Turf Room at Longview High School.
“The coaching staff is great, and I’m all in to play in the Southeastern Conference,” Tatum said. “To be able to play football and baseball at Oklahoma. …I’m really just blessed.”
The Lobo standout carried 227 times for 1,890 yards and a school-record 33 touchdowns as year ago as a junior, adding 12 catches for 160 yards and three scores. His 261 rushing yards in a 2022 game against Frisco Lone Star is third all-time among Lobo players, and his 1,890 yards a year ago is second only to Fred Talley’s 1997 total of 2,052 rushing yards.
Tatum is also tied for first with three other former Lobos with a five-touchdown rushing game (2022 vs. Crosby).
In baseball, Tatum hit .355 with two home runs, four doubles and 17 RBIs as a sophomore and then hit .350 with 11 doubles, three triples, 20 RBIs, 31 runs scored and 24 stolen bases as a junior this past spring to help the Lobos to a 22-win season and a four-round journey in the playoffs.
Earlier this month, Tatum announced via Twitter his top two schools. He previously had narrowed his options to Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, and Texas A&M on April 24.
“It’s a big load off,” Tatum said of making his decision prior to the start of his senior season. “It’ll be nice to not get phone calls and texts and midnight or seven in the morning. I just want to be able to wake up and go work out with my teammates and then go ball.”
In May, 247Sports recognized Tatum as the top running back recruit in the Class of 2024. The recruiting web site’s composite rankings currently view him as the 31st best overall prospect for his high school graduating year, and marked him as a five-star athlete on July 6.
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football also nominated him for the 2023 Whataburger Super Team this summer.
Tatum received 15 of his 39 college football offers since Longview’s 2022 football season came to an end in the Class 5A Division I state semifinal on Dec. 10. His full list of opportunities included Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Boise State, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Sam Houston State, SMU, Southern Cal, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UCF, UTSA, Washington, Western Kentucky, and Wisconsin.
Oklahoma, has produced two Heisman Trophy winning running backs in its history — Billy Vessels in 1952 and Billy Sims of Hooks in 1978.
The Sooners, who will leave the Big 12 and play in the SEC in 2024, finished 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 in 2022. They fell to Florida State (35-32) in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Oklahoma baseball team went 32-28 overall and 11-13 in conference play this past spring.
SEC teams have won the last four national championships in football and baseball, winning 11 of the last 15 national titles in football and nine of the last 15 championships in baseball.
The Lobos will scrimmage at Texas High on Thursday, Aug. 17 and then open the 2023 season at McKinney on Thursday, Aug. 24.
After another road game at Marshall on Friday, Sept. 1, the Lobos will make their home debut against Tyler Legacy on Friday, Sept. 8.