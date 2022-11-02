LONGVIEW — Longview High School senior wide receiver Jalen Hale continues to add to his long list of achievements.
The Alabama football commit was recently selected for the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game, and received his event jersey at a ceremony in Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be selected for this,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said of Hale’s Under Armour All-America game opportunity. “Jalen’s well-deserving of it. He is a kid that’s played varsity football since he was a freshman. He is no stranger to Lobo Nation. He has made a ton of plays for us on the football field, basketball court, and track. We’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”
Hale is a 2023 college football recruit that is expected to suit up for the game on Jan. 3, 2023 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. He became the latest Longview Lobo to receive an invitation for the all-star event after his former high school teammate and current Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King made the trip in January 2020.
“It just tells you the quality of players we have here, and the respect our program has,” King said. “I’m just glad that people know where Longview, Texas is. They come recruit and evaluate our kids, and give them these opportunities.”
Coach King can share tips with Hale because he served as one of the event’s coaches in 2020, but he also feels like his star downfield threat already has the necessary experience to succeed in it.
“Jalen knows what to do,” King said of Hale’s preparation for the winter game. “He’s played all over the country on travel AAU basketball teams. He’s gone to different [football] camps. He knows what the setting’s going to be like. He's going to show up, play ball, and Lobo Up.”
Hale recognizes his final appearance as a high school football player will be on a special stage at a national event before he takes the next step of his athletic career as a member of University of Alabama’s football program.
“It’s so special,” Hale said of the all-star game ahead. “It’s been my dream since I was young. To me, I feel like this is something big. It’s something that little kids can look up to. It’s going to inspire [them] to work hard.”
Heading into Thursday's regular season finale against West Mesquite in Longview, Hale has 30 receptions for 722 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with one rushing touchdown.