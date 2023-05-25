LONGVIEW — Just a few days after being named the No. 1 running back in the nation, Taylor Tatum showed he can play a little baseball on Thursday.
Tatum made a diving catch in the first inning to save at least two runs, and then drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth as the Longview Lobos opened a best-of-three regional semifinal playoff series with a 6-5 win over Frisco Reedy at Lobo Field.
The series between the Lobos (22-16) and Lions (24-14) will resume at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Frisco Reedy. If a third game is needed, it would follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Tatum flashed some leather early in the game when Reedy loaded the bases on singles by Ryan Alexander and Ethan Downum and a walk by Caden Jones. Grant Dovidas laced a ball toward the gap in left centerfield, but Tatum made a diving catch to end the inning and scoring threat.
Jordan Allen, who came through with a big hit in the bottom of the sixth, singled and swiped second in the Lobo first, but was stranded.
The Lobos threatened again in the second when Campbell Williams, DaTravion Gates and Jose Arellano all reached, but they were stranded when Tatum hit into an inning-inning fielder’s choice.
Reedy brok through with a run in the top of the third when Jalen Stringfellow reached on a two-base error, swiped third and scored on a groundout by Braden Hernandez.
The Lobos rallied to take a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the third as Ronald Woods scored the tying run on an error and Williams delivered an RBI single to bring in a run.
Reedy tied things at 2-2 in the fifth on an RBI single by Dovidas, but the Lobos worked some sixth-inning magic to take the series lead.
Andrew Tutt and Gates had back-to-back singles to open the sixth. A fielder’s choice grounder by Arellano moved Tutt to third, and he waltzed home with the go-ahead run on Taylor’s single to left.
New Reedy pitcher Will Jackson threw his first pitch wild to move runners to second and third, and Ronald Woods walked to load the bases. Allen then ripped a single to bring in Arellano and Tatum and Drew Flores followed with a double to score Woods and make it a 6-2 contest.
Reedy pushed across three runs across in the seventh, but had the potential tying run gunned down at the plate to end the contest.
The Lions used a couple of walks and an RBI groundout to scratch across one run and chase Lobo starter Cole Ramey after 6.1 innings.
Brett Gordy relieved and coaxed a groundout, but the Lions made it 6-4 on an RBI single. A double put men on second and third, but the next Reedy batter grounded to second. He was safe at first, driving in a run, but the other Lion runner was gunned down at the plate by first baseman Campbell Williams to end the contest.