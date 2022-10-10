Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 7, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (6-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 34-27 1
2. Austin Westlake (6-0) W: Austin Anderson, 66-17 2
3. Duncanville (5-0) W: Waxahachie, 24-7 4
4. Southlake Carroll (6-0) W: Keller, 38-35 3
5. Katy (7-0) W: Katy Paetow, 54-0 5
6. Denton Guyer (6-0) Idle 6
7. Humble Atascocita (5-1) W: Beaumont United, 38-0 7
8. Cibolo Steele (6-0) W: New Braunfels, 42-24 8
9. Allen (5-1) Idle 9
10. Arlington Martin (5-1) Idle 10
11. DeSoto (5-1) W: Mansfield Legacy, 56-7 11
12. Spring Westfield (5-1) W: Aldine Nimitz, 63-20 14
13. Alvin Shadow Creek (6-0) W: Alief Elsik, 62-7 15
14. Dallas Highland Park (6-0) W: Richardson Berkner, 38-17 12
15. San Antonio Brennan (5-1) W: San Antonio Warren, 33-30 13
16. Dripping Springs (6-0) W: Austin Akins, 67-6 16
17. Austin Vandegrift (5-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 57-0 17
18. Prosper (5-1) Idle 18
19. Round Rock (6-0) W: Manor, 17-7 19
20. Rockwall (6-1) W: Royse City, 50-24 20
21. Klein Collins (6-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 61-49 22
22. Trophy Club Nelson (6-0) W: Haltom, 65-7 23
23. North Crowley (6-0) W: Saginaw Boswell, 21-17 24
24. New Caney (6-0) W: Conroe, 50-28 NR
25. Humble Summer Creek (3-3) L: Galena Park North Shore, 34-27 25
Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Cain
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Longview (6-0) W: Forney, 46-7 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (6-0) Idle 2
3. College Station (5-1) W: Cedar Park, 17-0 4
4. Port Arthur Memorial (6-0) W: La Porte, 54-34 5
5. Aledo (5-2) W: Fort Worth South Hills, 68-0 6
6. Burleson Centennial (6-0) W: Denton Ryan, 23-16 NR
7. Frisco Reedy (7-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 55-29 7
8. Lancaster (4-2) W: Tyler, 55-9 9
9. Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 21-10 8
10. Richmond Foster (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 45-0 10
Dropped out: No. 3 Denton Ryan
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Argyle (6-0) W: Lake Dallas, 30-14 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (5-1) W: Texas City, 40-0 3
3. Liberty Hill (6-1) W: San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 56-49 2
4. Texarkana Texas (5-1) Idle 4
5. Grapevine (5-1) W: Fort Worth Polytechnic, 70-0 5
6. Midlothian Heritage (5-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 44-20 6
7. Montgomery Lake Creek (7-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 67-0 7
8. Wichita Falls Rider (4-2) W: Abilene Cooper, 51-21 8
9. San Antonio Alamo Heights (5-1) W: San Antonio Jefferson, 56-6 9
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) W: Dallas Kimball, 56-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (6-0) Idle 1
2. China Spring (6-1) W: Alvarado, 59-17 2
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (7-0) W: La Feria, 71-20 3
4. Boerne (6-0) W: Uvalde, 62-7 4
5. Anna (6-0) W: Mabank, 40-0 5
6. Celina (5-1) W: North Dallas, 73-0 6
7. Lumberton (5-1) W: Splendora, 52-10 7
8. Kaufman (5-1) W: Paris, 34-14 8
9. Canyon (6-0) Idle 9
10. Kilgore (5-2) W: Lindale, 49-35 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Lindale
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Carthage (7-0) W: Canton, 49-0 1
2. Gilmer (5-0) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 35-14 2
3. Cuero (5-1) W: Giddings, 56-2 4
4. Silsbee (6-0) Idle 5
5. Bellville (7-0) W: Brookshire Royal, 48-3 6
6. Wimberley (6-0) W: Jarrell, 73-14 7
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-2) L: Gilmer, 35-14 3
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-1) vs Graham:, Suspended 8
9. Glen Rose (5-1) W: Venus, 69-0 9
10. Aubrey (5-2) W: Van Alstyne, 35-14 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Franklin (6-0) Idle 1
2. Columbus (7-0) W: Hallettsville, 35-13 3
3. Grandview (5-1) W: Dallas Gateway, 73-14 4
4. Bushland (7-0) W: Muleshoe, 34-0 6
5. Malakoff (6-1) W: Teague, 32-18 5
6 Breckenridge (6-0) W: Iowa Park, 42-0 7
7. Winnsboro (7-0) W: Mount Vernon, 28-14 8
8. Llano (7-0) W: Universal City Randolph, 21-14 9
9. Cameron Yoe (4-2) W: Little River Academy, 48-13 10
10. Brock (2-4) Idle NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Mount Vernon
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Gunter (5-0) W: Bells, 24-14 1
2. Holliday (6-0) W: Valley View, 55-0 2
3. Newton (6-1) W: Hemphill, 34-0 3
4. Canadian (4-2) W: Childress, 62-28 5
5. Bells (4-2) L: Gunter, 24-14 4
6. New London West Rusk (4-2) W: Winona, 63-0 6
7. Poth (5-1) W: South San Antonio West Campus, 77-0 7
8. Palmer (6-0) W: Scurry-Rosser, 28-7 8
9. Lexington (6-0) W: Florence, 61-0 9
10. Wall (5-1) W: San Angelo Grape Creek, 68-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Timpson (6-0) Idle 1
2. Hawley (6-0) W: Colorado City, 61-7 2
3. Crawford (6-0) W: Marlin, 33-21 3
4. Shiner (6-1) W: Three Rivers, 67-7 4
5. Refugio (6-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan 60-0 5
6. Stratford (6-0) W: Farwell, 40-7 7
7. Tolar (6-0) W: Coleman, 16-6 9
8. Cisco (6-1) W: Olney, 34-15 8
9. Centerville (4-2) W: Saratoga West Hardin, 46-14 10
10. Coleman (5-2) L: Tolar, 16-6 6
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Mart (7-0) W: Frost, 56-0 1
2. Burton (6-0) W: Louise, 54-7 2
3. Wellington (5-1) W: Shamrock, 36-0 3
4. Wink (6-0) W: Eldorado, 49-7 4
5. Chilton (6-0) W: Bremond, 41-30 5
6. Price Carlisle (6-0) W: Tenaha 48-0 6
7. Santo (6-0) W: Chico, 40-6 7
8. Albany (4-2) W Miles, 49-18 9
9. Granger (5-1) W: Iola, 38-0 10
10. Bremond (5-1) L: Chilton, 41-30 8
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1 Abbott (7-0) W: Aquilla, 48-0 1
2 Westbrook (5-1) W: Highland, 50-0 2
3 May (6-0) W: Evant, 60-0 3
4 Jonesboro (6-1) W: Lometa, 57-8 4
5 Rankin (6-1) W: Ackerly Sands, 56-8 5
6 Happy (5-1) W: McLean, 58-6 6
7 Garden City (6-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 70-20 7
8 Mertzon Irion County (5-0) Idle 8
9 Gordon (6-0) W: Gorman, 60-14 9
10 Medina (7-0) W: Prairie Lea, 46-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (6-0) W: Paducah, 66-19 1
2. Cherokee (6-0) W: Richland Springs, 78-47 3
3. Balmorhea (5-1) Idle 4
4. Oglesby (7-0) W: Bronte, 66-20 5
5. Richland Springs (4-1) L: Cherokee, 78-47 2
6. Loraine (6-1) W: O'Donnell, 50-42 6
7. Sanderson (6-0) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-44 7
8. Whitharral (6-1) W: Hart, 54-8 8
9. Rising Star (6-1) W: Trent, 76-0 10
10. Silverton (5-2) W: Lefors, 63-13 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Paducah
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 44-0 1
2. Austin Regents (6-0) W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 38-28 2
3. Houston St. Thomas (6-0) W: San Antonio Central Catholic, 35-18 3
4. Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0) Idle 4
5. Argyle Liberty Christian (6-1) W: Fort Worth Christian, 44-34 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Fort Worth Christian
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 7 Prv rank
1. Conroe Covenant (7-0) W: Houston St. Francis, forfeit 1
2. Pasadena First Baptist (6-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 69-12 2
3. Lucas Christian (7-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 54-16 3
4. Baytown Christian (6-0) Idle 4
5. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (5-1) W: Midland Trinity, 58-8 5
Dropped out: None