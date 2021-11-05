LONGVIEW — Willie Nelson made sure the Lions were on the road again for their bi-district playoff game.
The Lobo defensive back Nelson, picked off two passes, and helped Longview score a 49-0 victory over Tyler on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I football game at Lobo Stadium.
The Lobo win creates a three-way tie for second in the district with Longview, Tyler and McKinney North all 4-2 in league play. Now, the Lobos get to host a bi-district game against Magnolia next week because they won the tiebreaker. In a 15-point ceiling tiebreaker, Longview is first at plus 13, while Tyler is zero and McKinney North is minus 2. Tyler beat McKinney North 35-18, while McKinney North beat Longview 37-25.
The Lions (6-4) will now travel to Magnolia West, who finished second to College Station in District 8-5A Division I for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Mustang Stadium. McKinney North will play at College Station and New Caney will visit 7-5A Division I champion Highland Park.
The Lions' QB1 Eli Holt was still on the sidelines in crutches. QB2 Derrick McFall joined him in the second quarter, after taking a hit and going through concussion protocol. That meant QB3 Ja'Davion Lacy was in the game.
Tyler, the leading offense in the district, was held to 50 total yards in the first half and 102 total yards for the game.
The Lions would have taken second if they came with eight of the Lobos, but Longview scored 14 first-half points and continued with 28 points in the third quarter and seven points in the fourth.
Joshua Thomas, who entered as the back up QB for Longview, scored TDs of 1, 23 and 2 yards. He led the ground attack with 74 yards on nine carries and was 4 of 4 for 114 yards passing.
The Lions had 53 yards rushing, led by Lacy with 19 yards on 15 carries. McFall hit on 3 of 8 passing attempts for 27 yards and an interception. Lacy was 3 of 14 for 22 yards and two interceptions.
Makavion Potts had four receptions for 38 yards.
Ladarius Franklin did recover a fumble for the Lions.
Tyler had four turnovers -- three interceptions and a fumble.
Longview is 7-3 overall.