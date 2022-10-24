Longview and Carthage continue their seasonlong place at the top of the state football polls.
The Lobos and Bulldogs have maintained the No. 1 position in the Class 5A Division I and Class 4A Division II rankings, respectively, since the preseason. The latest Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9 were released on Monday.
Longview (8-0) is fresh off avenging its 2021 loss to McKinney North. The Lobos scored a 49-7 victory over the Bulldogs on Friday at Lobo Stadium.
John King's Lobos (5-0) can clinch at least a share of the District 7-5A Division I title and the No. 1 seed with a win over rival Tyler (2-6, 2-3) on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is 7 p.m. According to TexasFootball.com, Longview is a 19-point favorite over the Lions.
Mansfield Timberview (8-0) is No. 2. Smithson Valley (7-1 after 49-0 win over Boerne Champion) and A&M Consolidated (7-1 after 52-7 win over Georgetown East View) entered the poll at Nos. 9 and 10 after previous No. 3 College Station (6-2 after 49-38 loss to Georgetown) and No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial (7-1 after 28-24 loss to Baytown Lee) dropped out of the Top 10.
Two East Texas powerhouses, Carthage and Gilmer, remain atop the Class 4A Division II.
The Bulldogs are 9-0 and improved to 5-0 in District 8-4A Division II after a 64-28 win over Center on Friday in Carthage. The squad can clinch the district title and the No. 1 seed from the district when the Bulldogs visit Van (5-3, 3-1) on Friday. Carthage's bye is during Week 11.
Gilmer (7-0) is No. 2 in the poll and moved to 3-0 in District 7-4A Division II after the Buckeyes ran past Paris North Lamar 42-6 on Friday. Coach Alan Metzel's team is scheduled to host Spring Hill (1-7, 0-3) on Friday at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
Fellow District 7-4A Division II team, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, is No. 7 in the state. The Hawks (6-2, 2-1) defeated rival Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-15, last week. Pleasant Grove plays host to Paris North Lamar (3-5, 1-2) on Friday.
In Class 6A, Galena Park North Shore (8-0) is still No. 1 after the Mustangs defeated Humble 56-14. Austin Westlake (8-0) is second after its 70-0 win over Austin High.
The only new team in the poll was Cy-Fair (7-1) joining at No. 25 after the Bobcats won their seventh consecutive game, a 62-0 wn over Houston Spring Woods.
Previous No. 21 Klein Collins (7-1) dropped out of the poll after the Tigers suffered a 25-21 loss to Klein Cain.
Argyle, a 35-10 winner over Frisco Independence, tops the Class 5A Division II poll with an 8-0 record.
Texas High (7-1, 4-0) is No. 4 after edging Nacogdoches 23-20. The Tigers play host to Whitehouse (7-1, 3-1) on Friday.
There was a change in Class 4A Division I as China Spring takes over the top spot after defeating previous No. 1 Stephenville, 38-36. The Cougars (8-1) moved to No. 1 and the Yellowjackets (7-1) dropped to No. 2.
The Bulldogs of East Texas — Kilgore and Chapel Hill — moved up a spot. The two are on a collision course to decide the District 9-4A Division I title, which will be Nov. 4 at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Kilgore (7-2, 5-0) is No. 8 this week after its 27-7 win over Athens, while Chapel Hill (6-2, 4-0) is No. 9 after its 41-10 victory over Henderson. Kilgore is open this week, while Chapel Hill is scheduled to host Athens (2-6, 0-4) on Friday at Bulldog Stadium in New Chapel Hill.
Brownwood (7-2) joined the poll at No. 10 after the Lions beat Lubbock Estacado 52-24. Canyon, which was No. 8 last week, dropped out after the Eagles (7-1) lost to Canyon Randall, 31-14.
In Class 3A Division I, Malakoff (7-1) moved up to No. 3. The Tigers were idle last week and were No. 4. However, No. 3 Grandview (6-2) lost to West, 38-21, and the Zebras dropped out of poll. Malakoff (4-0 in District 8-3A Division I) is scheduled to host Mexia (3-6, 3-2) on Friday.
Franklin (8-0, 49-35 winner over Lorena) and Hitchcock (9-0, 55-0 winner over Hempstead) top the poll at first and second, respectively.
Gunter (7-0) is still No. 1 in Class 3A Division II. The Tigers won over Lone Oak 84-0.
West Rusk, a 49-29 winner over Troup, is No. 6. The Raiders are 6-2 overall and 4-0 in District 9-3A Division II. The New London squad will play at Quitman on Friday.
In Class 2A Division I, Timpson (8-0) is atop the poll after the Bears won over Joaquin, 25-22, in a District 11-2A Division I game. The Bears are 4-0 in league play and will host Shelbyville (5-3, 2-2) on Friday.
The Carlisle Indians, fresh off a 35-14 win over Mount Enterprise are No. 6 in Class 2A Division II. The Tribe (8-0, 3-0 in District 11-2A Division II) will face Overton (2-6, 1-2) on Friday in Price.
Mart (8-0) stayed No. 1 after the Panthers defeated Wortham, 47-22. Collinsville (7-1) joined at No. 8 after the Pirates won over Santo, 39-28. Previous No. 10 Milano (6-1) lost to Bremond, 36-21, fell from the rankings.
Other No. 1 teams include: Abbott (8-0 in Class 1A Six-Man Division I), Benjamin (7-0 in Class 1A Six-Man Division II), Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1 in Private Schools: 11-Man) and Pasadena First Baptist (7-0 in Private Schools: Six-Man).
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble, 56-14 1
2. Austin Westlake (8-0) W: Austin High, 70-0 2
3. Duncanville (7-0) W: Dallas Skyline, 63-0 3
4. Southlake Carroll (8-0) W: Haslet Eaton, 42-7 4
5. Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 56-28 5
6. Denton Guyer (8-0) W: Allen, 49-7 6
7. Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 39-6 7
8. Cibolo Steele (8-0) W: San Antonio East Central, 49-4 8
9. DeSoto (7-1) W: Cedar Hill, 45-20 11
10. Spring Westfield (7-1) W: Aldine MacArthur, 58-6 12
11. Prosper (7-1) W: Denton Braswell, 59-14 16
12. Alvin Shadow Creek (8-0) W: Pearland Dawson, 16-10 13
13. Dripping Springs (7-1) W: Lake Travis, 38-31 17
14. Allen (6-2) L: Denton Guyer, 49-7 9
15. Arlington Martin (7-1) W: Grand Prairie, 58-2 10
16. Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Irving MacArthur, 52-0 14
17. San Antonio Brennan (7-1) W: San Antonio Sotomayor, 69-7 15
18. Austin Vandegrift (7-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7 18
19. Trophy Club Nelson (8-0) W: Keller Central, 56-24 19
20. Rockwall (7-1) Idle 20
21. North Crowley (8-0) W: Hurst Bell, 33-7 22
22. New Caney (8-0) W: Cleveland, 71-0 23
23. Round Rock (7-1) W: Round Rock McNeil, 44-7 24
24. Humble Summer Creek (5-3) W: Beaumont United, 68-0 25
25. Cy-Fair (7-1) W: Houston Spring Woods, 62-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 21 Klein Collins
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Longview (8-0) W: McKinney North, 49-7 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (8-0) W: Dallas Sunset, 80-0 2
3. Aledo (7-2) W: Denton Ryan, 35-21 4
4. Lancaster (6-2) W: West Mesquite, 42-7 7
5. Frisco Reedy (9-0) W: Frisco, 29-7 6
6. Midlothian (8-0) W: Lake Belton, 39-37 9
7. Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 34-28 8
8. PSJA North (8-0) W: McAllen Memorial, 48-3 10
9. Smithson Valley (7-1) W: Boerne Champion, 49-0 NR
10. A&M Consolidated (7-1) W: Georgetown East View, 52-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 3 College Station, No. 5 Port Arthur Memorial
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Argyle (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 35-10 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (7-1) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 63-0 2
3. Liberty Hill (7-1) Idle 3
4. Texarkana Texas (7-1) W: Nacogdoches, 23-20 4
5. Grapevine (7-1) W: Fort Worth Wyatt, 49-21 5
6. Montgomery Lake Creek (9-0) W: Huntsville, 46-6 6
7. Midlothian Heritage (7-1) W: Corsicana, 56-24 7
8. San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-1) W: San Antonio Edison, 69-7 8
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-3) W: Dallas Samuell, 56-0 9
10. Lucas Lovejoy (6-2) W: Mesquite Poteet, 70-3 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. China Spring (8-1) W: Stephenville, 38-36 2
2. Stephenville (7-1) L: China Spring, 38-36 1
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (9-0) W: Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 66-0 3
4. Boerne (8-0) W: San Antonio Kennedy, 49-7 4
5. Anna (8-0) W: Nevada Community, 41-7 5
6. Celina (7-1) W: Dallas Carter, 55-13 6
7. Lumberton (7-1) W: Huffman-Hargrave, 49-7 7
8. Kilgore (7-2) W: Athens, 27-7 9
9. Tyler Chapel Hill (6-2) W: Henderson, 41-10 10
10. Brownwood (7-2) W: Lubbock Estacado, 52-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Canyon
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Carthage (9-0) W: Center, 64-28 1
2. Gilmer (7-0) W: Paris North Lamar, 42-6 2
3. Cuero (7-1) W: Caldwell, 77-0 3
4. Silsbee (8-0) W: Hamshire-Fannett, 35-28 4
5. Bellville (8-0) Idle 5
6. Wimberley (8-0) W: Geronimo Navarro, 21-14 6
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-2) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 42-15 7
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (5-2) W: Snyder, 56-14 8
9. Glen Rose (7-1) W: Hillsboro, 63-13 9
10. Aubrey (7-2) W: Sanger, 56-14 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Franklin (8-0) W: Lorena, 49-35 1
2. Hitchcock (9-0) W: Hempstead, 55-0 5
3. Malakoff (7-1) Idle 4
4. Columbus (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-12 6
5. Shallowater (7-1) W: Bushland, 43-28 NR
6. Cameron Yoe (6-2) W: Rockdale, 47-21 8
7. Llano (9-0) W: Blanco, 17-6 7
8. Bushland (8-1) L: Shallowater, 43-28 2
9. Brock (4-4) W: Paradise, 18-13 9
10. Lorena (6-3) L: Franklin, 49-35 10
Dropped out: No. 3 Grandview
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Gunter (7-0) W: Lone Oak, 84-0 1
2. Holliday (8-0) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 61-0 2
3. Newton (8-1) W: Kountze, 62-0 3
4. Canadian (6-2) W: Friona, 56-13 4
5. Bells (6-2) W: Howe, 37-14 5
6. New London West Rusk (6-2) W: Troup, 49-29 6
7. Poth (7-1) W: Natalia, 49-0 7
8. Palmer (8-0) W: Rice, 57-0 8
9 Lexington (8-0) W: Clifton, 40-7 9
10. Wall (7-1) W: San Angelo TLC, 55-0 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Timpson (8-0) W: Joaquin, 25-22 1
2. Hawley (8-0) W: Olney, 34-7 2
3. Crawford (8-0) W: Bosqueville, 59-6 3
4. Refugio (7-1) W: Shiner, 38-27 5
5. Stratford (8-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 51-0 6
6. Shiner (7-2) L: Refugio, 38-27 4
7. Tolar (8-0) W: Bangs, 59-0 7
8. Cisco (7-1) Idle 8
9. Centerville (6-2) W: Jewett Leon, 55-7 9
10. Coleman (6-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Mart (8-0) W: Wortham, 47-22 1
2. Burton (8-0) W: Runge, 39-8 2
3. Wellington (7-1) W: Wheeler, 64-0 3
4. Wink (8-0) W: McCamey, 42-28 4
5. Chilton (8-0) W: Granger, 34-19 5
6. Price Carlisle (8-0) W: Mount Enterprise, 35-14 6
7. Albany (6-2) W: Roscoe, 55-0 8
8. Collinsville (7-1) W: Santo, 39-28 NR
9. Santo (7-1) L: Collinsville, 39-28 7
10. Granger (6-2) L: Chilton, 34-19 9
Dropped out: No. 10 Milano
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Abbott (8-0) W: Coolidge, 48-0 1
2. Westbrook (7-1) W: Hermleigh, 62-14 2
3. May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 60-14 3
4. Jonesboro (7-1) Idle 4
5. Rankin (7-1) W: Lenorah Grady, 46-0 5
6. Happy (7-1) W: Nazareth, 40-6 6
7. Garden City (7-1) Idle 7
8. Mertzon Irion County (7-0) W: Robert Lee, 58-0 8
9. Gordon (8-0) W: Lingleville, 54-4 9
10. Medina (8-0) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (7-0) W: Harrold, 62-0 1
2. Cherokee (7-0) W: Rochelle, 70-20 2
3. Balmorhea (7-1) W: Sierra Blanca, 52-0 3
4. Oglesby (8-0) Idle 4
5. Richland Springs (6-1) W: Brookesmith, forfeit 5
6. Sanderson (8-0) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 61-0 7
7. Loraine (7-1) W: Blackwell, 28-8 6
8. Whitharral (7-1) Idle 8
9. Rising Star (7-1) W: Paint Rock, 50-0 9
10. Bluff Dale (7-1) W: Iredell, 50-12 NR
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Fort Worth Nolan, 42-7 1
2. Austin Regents (7-0) W: San Antonio St. Anthony's, 63-7 2
3. Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Houston The Village, forfeit 3
4. Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: Fort Worth Southwest Christian, 18-6 4
5. Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 57-17 5
Dropped out: None
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Bryan Allen Academy, 67-16 1
2. Lucas Christian (8-0) Idle 2
3. Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Alvin Living Stones, 74-27 3
4. Conroe Covenant (7-1) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 48-0 4
5. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Abilene Christian, 52-6 5
Dropped out: None